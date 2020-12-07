Nurses

Grace, Ashley, Keon, Naz and Wolf are five young nurses starting their new jobs on the front lines at St. Mary's, a busy downtown hospital. From their very first day, they face high-stakes situations like the fallout from a hate crime, a life-saving lung transplant for a teen, an opera singer with life-threatening throat issues, a Monk who wants to go on a spiritual journey before he passes, a colleague's daughter with alcohol poisoning, an ultra-religious patient willing to put himself at risk and many more. But while they're working together to save lives, help doctors and care for their patients, they also have to support each other along the way.