Nobunaga the Fool

Sent on a quest by King Arthur, Jeanne d'Arc along with Leonardo Da vinci must travel from the West World to the East world in order to preserve their futures by seeking out Nobunaga Oda. Will Nobunaga live up to their expectations and be their Deliverer? Or will seeking him out leave them worse off from where they started? Find out their fates in Nobunaga the Fool!