Never Ending Orgasm

The female orgasm has fascinated scientists for decades and has been the subject of numerous studies and reports – and documentaries. But until now, nobody has undertaken a comprehensive look at super-orgasmic women – women who can experience over a hundred orgasms in any one sexual encounter. A new study by Canada’s prestigious McGill University, for the first time reveals statistics and testimonies from over 450 super-orgasmic women. Some of them can experience 10 orgasms - while others come hundreds of times, experiencing hours of pleasure. They vary in age and background, but have one thing in common: they are all still a mystery to scientists, as what actually happens to them has never been studied. But that’s all about to change. A group of super-orgasmic women who took part in the Canadian study are taking it to the next stage. They will now go into the laboratory and meet the best sex scientists in the world. The aim is to reveal if the orgasms are all in their heads or can we prove and somehow measure that this endless chain of pleasure is really happening? By deploying fMRI (functional magnetic resonance imaging) scans, scientists will be monitoring changes in blood flow to the brain, looking at which parts are most active and shedding light on what these women feel during orgasm. Past fMRI studies about single orgasms have seen scientists disagree – but what will this new research reveal and will we be any closer to understanding why some women are super-orgasmic?