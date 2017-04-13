1 season available

Never Ending Orgasm

TV14 • Documentaries, International, Award Shows & Events, Science & Technology • TV Series • 2017

The female orgasm has fascinated scientists for decades and has been the subject of numerous studies and reports – and documentaries.

Episodes
Season0
Episode 1

Never Ending Orgasm

The female orgasm has fascinated scientists for decades. A new study by Canada’s prestigious McGill University, for the first time reveals statistics and testimonies from over 450 super-orgasmic women.

