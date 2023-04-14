1 season available (1 episode)

National Geographic Investigates: Narco StateNational Geographic Investigates: Narco State

NG explores the roots of violence in Ciudad Juárez and Phoenix.more

NG explores the roots of violence in Ciudad Juárez and Phoenix.

TV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

National Geographic Investigates: Narco State

NG explores the roots of violence in Ciudad Juárez and Phoenix.

TV Series2023
  • 5.1
  • hd

You May Also Like

National Geographic Investigates - Legal Marijuana in AmericaTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
2nd ChanceTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Titanic: 25 Years Later with James CameronTVPG • Documentaries, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2023)
Catching LightningTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Bill Maher: The DeciderTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • TV Series (2007)
National Geographic Investigates: LSD and the Psychedelic RevolutionTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
Bill Maher ... But I'm Not WrongTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • TV Series (2010)
UFOs: Investigating the UnknownDocumentaries • TV Series (2023)
Activate: The Global Citizen MovementTVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
National Geographic Investigates - Narco Bling: Chapo Guzman End GameDocumentaries • TV Series (2023)
Nazis at Nuremberg: The Lost TestimonyDocumentaries • TV Series (2023)
Pablo Escobar: Man vs. MythTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Inside the American Mob: Notorious BossesTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Bin Laden's Hard DriveTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
North Korea: Inside the Mind of a DictatorTV14 • Political, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.