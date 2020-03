My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

When the loner Hachiman Hikigaya is coerced into joining the “Services Club” run by the smart, attractive, and stuck up Yukino Yukinoshita, it’s a recipe for disaster! But we haven’t yet added the third caustic ingredient! Bright and cheery Yui Yuigahama needs the Service Club’s help to bake cookies. It could be a recipe for romance. It could just as easily end in a nuclear meltdown! Get ready for romantic comedy gone totally wrong as the barrage à trois of the Service Club is unleashed!