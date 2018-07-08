*Price will increase to $14.99/month on 10/12/2023.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.*
*Price will increase to $14.99/month on 10/12/2023.
About this Show
My So Called Simple Life
Who needs a fast-paced, gadget-driven lifestyle, when living a simpler, more sustainable and self-reliant life might be more satisfying. This series follows couples as they leave careers and material objects behind to live off the grid. It's a drastic change and their new lifestyle tests their relationships, unlike anything else before. Will these couples succeed or will their so-called simple way of life prove more difficult than they ever imagined? After several months of stripped-down living, the couples decide whether or not they want to continue with this new lifestyle or pack it in and go back to their old ways.