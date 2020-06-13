My Little Pony: Pony Life

The ponies help Pinkie Pie audition for a televised cooking competition called the Royal Jelly Juggernaut. / When the rest of the Mane 6 are caught in a sticky situation, Pinkie Pie has to audition for the Royal Jelly Juggernaut all on her own.
Episode 2
The Best of the Worst Part 1 / The Best of the Worst Part 2
Rainbow Dash’s competitive spirit is put to the test when a new pony challenges her to a contest unlike any other. / Rainbow Dash faces off against Dishwater Slog in loser-take-all race to finally prove which pony is truly the best of the worst.
Episode 3
How Applejack Got Her Hat Back Part 1 / How Applejack Got Her Hat Back Part 2
Applejack finds herself in the midst of an identity crisis when her signature hat becomes a city-wide fashion craze. / Applejack joins a group of alternative ponies in the hopes finding a new style to replace her old look.
Episode 4
Cute-Pocalypse Meow Part 1 / Cute-Pocalypse Meow Part 2
As Pinkie Pie practices for the Royal Jelly Juggernaut, Fluttershy makes an adorable new friend with a dark sense of humor. / Fluttershy has to muster all of her cuteness to protect her friends from Bubbles’ dark side.
Episode 5
Bad Thing No. 3 Part 1 / Bad Thing No. 3 Part 2
Rarity tries to get rid of her bad luck before it can ruin her relationship with a new friend. / As Rarity continues to deal with her bad luck, she receives some much-needed advice from an unexpected source: herself.
Episode 6
Pinkie Pie: Hyper Helper Part 1 / Pinkie Pie: Hyper Helper Part 2
Pinkie Pie struggles to help out her friends while preparing for the final round of the Royal Jelly Juggernaut. / As Pinkie Pie enters the final round of the final round of the Royal Jelly Juggernaut, the other ponies rally behind her.
Episode 7
The Trial Less Trotten / Death of a Sales Pony
As Fluttershy joins a Trail Trotters troop, her friends try to protect her from a big disappointment. / The Mane 6 enter a cookie selling contest in the hopes of winning a celebrity meet-n-greet.
Episode 8
Big Hoof Walking / The Fluttershy Effect
The ponies set out to earn their Trail Trotters Rare Animal Sighting Badge by searching for a terrifying creature known as Bighoof. / Rainbow Dash runs out of time. Literally.
Episode 9
The Fast and Furriest; Disappearing Act
Feeling competitive, the ponies build derby cars and enter their pets in a thrilling race. / Rarity performs a fabulous new magic act, but her disappearing spell works a little too well.
Episode 10
Badge of Shame / Discord's Peak
Twilight Sparkle attempts to earn her Trail Trotters Engineering Badge by facing a foe unlike any other. / Fluttershy encourages Discord to join her Trail Trotters troop, but her chaotic friend insists on going solo.
Episode 11
A Camping We Will Go / Campfire Stories
When the Mane 6 go on a Trail Trotters camping trip, Rarity has trouble leaving behind the comforts of modern life. / Separated from their technology, the ponies entertain themselves by telling some good old-fashioned campfire stories.
Episode 12
Friendship Gems / Dol-Fin-ale
The ponies get crafty and teach Trixie the true meaning of friendship. / The ponies go to extreme lengths to introduce Fluttershy to her celebrity hero Finn Tastic.
Episode 13
Potion Mystery / Sick Day
A mysterious stranger has been refilling the potion fridge in Sugarcube Corner. / When Pinkie Pie takes a sick day, her friends learn that running Sugarcube Corner is a little more difficult than it looks.
About this Show
My Little Pony: Pony Life
A look at the funny side of friendship.
Starring: Ashleigh BallAndrea LibmanTabitha St. GermainTara Strong
