Meet loyal, street-smart Jimmy the Squire; his best friend fun, daring Cat the Princess and his father Henri of Orange, a charmingly inept but passion...more
Meet loyal, street-smart Jimmy the Squire; his best friend fun, daring Cat the Princess and his father Henri of Orange, a charmingly inept but passion...more
Meet loyal, street-smart Jimmy the Squire; his best friend fun, daring Cat the Princess and his father Henri of Orange, a charmingly inept but passionately chivalrous knight who might not be the most efficient protector of the realm but he sure is the funniest! Together, this knightly trio set out to make the Dark Ages a little lighter…and a whole lot more fun!
1 season available (52 episodes)
1 season available
(52 episodes)
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$54.99/
month