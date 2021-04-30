About this Show
Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire
"Labor Day weekend 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a small wildfire ignites in Central California’s Sierra National Forest. Initially thought to be of no concern, the flames quickly spread and became the largest single wildfire in California's recorded history, destroying everything in its path and displacing thousands of families for weeks. ABC Localish Studios presents Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire. A comprehensive look at one of the state's most significant natural disasters and how a community is coming together to build from the ashes.
