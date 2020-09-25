More Than Friends

1 season available (16 episodes)

ComedyRomanceTV Series2020

Ten years ago, Kyung Woo Yeon (Shin Ye Eun) was as innocent and carefree as any eight...more

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

Kyung Woo Yeon met her first love, Lee Soo, in high school. Soo always helped Woo Yeon whenever she was in trouble and was sweet to her. One day, before Woo Yeon had a chance to ask him out, he told her that he’s leaving to study in the US.
Episode 2

Wind, Wind, Wish

Years after getting rejected by Soo, Woo Yeon runs into Soo. Just like that, three years fly by after getting rejected for the second time. While taking a break from the world, Woo Yeon runs into Soo again, and this time she runs away.
Episode 3

After The Curse Is Broken

Woo Yeon thinks that she’s done with Soo, but she keeps running into him. Joon Soo gives Woo Yeon a chance to work as a calligraphist at a book signing event, and they have a good time at the after party.
Episode 4

If You Want To Catch A Tiger, Go Into The Tiger's Den

Woo Yeon and Soo get to work together on a photo book with calligraphy project with Eunyoo Publication. Soo suggests that he and Woo Yeon should travel together to create a photo book of good quality.
Episode 5

Objects In Mirror Are Closer Than They Appear

Joon Soo repeatedly expresses his feelings for Woo Yeon. When she rejects him, telling him that she doesn't want to be in any bad relationship, he suggests using him as a test subject to see if that would be the case.
Episode 6

What The Shepherd Boy Did Not Know

Joon Soo confesses his feeling to Woo Yeon once again but gives her time to think about it. However, she does agree to watch a musical with him on her birthday. Meanwhile, Soo realizes his feeling for Woo Yeon.
Episode 7

Where Did The Curse Go?

Woo Yeon decides to give up on Soo altogether and starts dating Joon Soo. Meanwhile, Soo feels devastated to watch Woo Yeon date Joon Soo, but all he can do is regret how he had treated Woo Yeon all those years.
Episode 8

Opportunities Lost Become Regrets

Soo tells Woo Yeon that he’s sorry for hurting her feelings. Joon Soo warns Soo to stay as Woo Yeon’s friend. But later, Woo Yeon finds out that Soo got into an accident on his way to meet her on her birthday.
Episode 9

The Function Of Efforts Rate

Woo Yeon tells Soo that she wants to stay as friends and that it’s already too late. Soo doesn’t give up and tries to express his feelings every chance he gets.
Episode 10

Misunderstanding Called Understanding

Woo Yeon and Soo introduce their calligraphy photo collection in the exhibition. After the exhibition, Soo and Joon Soo drink together and end up going to Woo Yeon’s house being drunk.
Episode 11

The End

Even though Woo Yeon refuses to hear him out, Soo doesn’t stop. He keeps showing up to apologize. When Soo goes to the bubble tea cafe to apologize again, he gets hurt in Woo Yeon’s place. Using that as an excuse, Soo takes Woo Yeon on a trip to Jumunjin.
Episode 12

A Wound Deeper Than Love

Woo Yeon and Soo go on their first date, and they can’t keep away from each other. As if they’re trying to make up for the times they missed, they try all sorts of dates.
Episode 13

Attitude Towards What We Love Too Much

Woo Yeon feels slightly bothered by Soo’s friend Yu Ra but tries to act cool about it in front of Soo. Soo gets a job offer from an airline, but he turns it down to stay close to Woo Yeon. However, he still wants to go.
Episode 14

Pinocchio's Nose Pushes People Away

Woo Yeon and Soo are excited about going on a long trip together, and planning the trip makes them happy. Soo suggests that he’d introduce himself formally to Woo Yeon’s parents.
Episode 15

The Reason For Walking Away

Soo comes back Seoul after a year of parting with Woo Yeon. Soo wants to start over again, but Woo Yeon rejects him in a nonchalant manner. He feels frustrated to see her composed behavior. He puts forward the last suggestion in despair.
Episode 16

Every Moment Was A Coincidence

Won Jung sees her son in pain, waiting for Woo Yeon to maybe show up at his photo exhibition. She visits Woo Yeon and gives her a gift.

About this Show

Ten years ago, Kyung Woo Yeon (Shin Ye Eun) was as innocent and carefree as any eighteen year old might be. With dreams and ambitions and a heart ready to love, it was only a matter of time before she fell for someone. And fall she did; for her friend, Lee Soo (Ong Seong Wu). Little did she know that at the time, Lee Soo also had a crush on her. Unfortunately a simple misunderstanding kept them from confessing their feelings. A decade later, Woo Yeon still harbors a crush on Lee Soo. Working as a calligrapher, she still keeps in touch with her friend, but has never confessed her feelings for him. Oddly enough, the same could be said for Lee Soo, who is now working as a professional photographer. Though the two have taken turns having a crush on each other for over ten years, misunderstandings and missed timings have continued to keep them from becoming anything more than friends. With feelings ten years in the making, Woo Yeon and Lee Soo begin to realize their feelings for each other are becoming too strong to keep hidden. Has the time for their confessions finally come or will yet another misunderstanding keep them apart? “More Than Friends” is a 2020 romantic comedy drama directed by Choi Sung Bum.

Starring: Seong-wu OngShin Ye-eunAhn Eun-jinBaek SuminChanho Choi

