Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun

It’s the age-old tale: the girl’s into a guy that barely knows they exist. While all Sakura can think about is Nozaki, all he cares about is his manga publication deadline looming over his head. She unwittingly decides to help and become his assistant. Little did she know, but she now works for one of her favorite mangakas. Only she’s a he! And that’s the strange part; Nozaki is the creator of the popular shojo manga, Let's Have a Romance!, under the alias of Yumeno Sakiko.