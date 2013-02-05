Monstresses

If she can't have him, no one can. That, in a nutshell, is the gist of this true-crime series that recounts in salacious fashion the relationships between cheating men and their hellbent-for-revenge "monstresses." Each hourlong episode presents two stories -- told via re-enactments and interviews with people close to the situations -- of mistresses embroiled in scandalous affairs, and the moment they become tired of being the "other woman" is when the plot thickens and deadly consequences follow.