Monster Musume: Everyday Life With Monster Girls

Kurusu Kimihito is an ordinary guy with a monster-sized problem: Miia, the monster girl! Part snake and all woman, Miia is affectionate and not afraid to show it, and she’s Kimihito’s full-time responsibility thanks to a certain government exchange program. But just when it seems like Kimihito’s hands can’t get any fuller, monster women of all species begin to invade his home!