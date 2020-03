Episode 7 Episode 7

Kahina is overseeing a dive team at a beaver dam downstream from where Evelina was last seen. They find a skeleton wedged into the wood but it’s too dangerous to extract it without collapsing the dam. A diver volunteers and returns with a skull and a necklace. The skull reveals a bullet hole. Anders reviews Sparen’s skinned body - meant to look like a skinned bear. The Sami symbolism is evident. Kahina reports to him in private; they don’t know who the other members of the 22 are...maybe even other cops. She confirms the gun that killed the body in the dam was the same caliber as a gun found in Forsberg’s place. Eddie is leaving the mine when he’s joined by Jenny Ann. It’s her last day before maternity leave. He can’t believe his luck and asks for her help in the parking lot and abducts her. Officer Thorndal interviews Eddie at home about Evelina. Eddie tells Evelina to stay indoors but, when Thorndal hears a phone in Eddie’s truck, Evelina emerges. She insists that Eddie kills Thorndal as the officer approaches. At the last moment, Eddie knocks Thorndal out. He talks to empty air as if it were Evelina - clearly an image in his damaged mind.