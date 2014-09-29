1 season available (6 episodes)

Midnight Feast

In `Midnight Feast', a NYC food-hall (think Eataly) sets the stage for an epic late-night culinary showdown between some of the hottest professional chefs in the country.more

In `Midnight Feast', a NYC food-hall (think Eataly) sets the stag...More

Starring: Spike MendelsohnKat OdellJohn DeLucie

TVPGLifestyle & CultureCooking & FoodRealityTV Series2014

