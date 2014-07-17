Married

Married is a half hour comedy about being miserably in love. Russ (Nat Faxon) and Lina Bowman (Judy Greer) can barely remember what life was like before kids, debt, and suburbia rained on their romance -- but every once in a while, in between the arguments about their declining sex life and who's driving carpool, they are reminded what drew them together in the first place -- they're best friends. The show also features Russ and Lina's friend AJ (Brett Gelman), who is recently divorced and pretending he's over his wife, and their other friend Jess (Jenny Slate), who is married to a much older man who can't keep up with her. Married was created by Andrew Gurland (The Virginity Hit, Mail Order Wife), who wrote and directed the pilot script and serves as Executive Producer/Showrunner, alongside Executive Producers Paul Young and Peter Principato. The series is produced by FX Productions.