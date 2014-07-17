2 seasons available

Married is a half hour comedy about being miserably in love. Russ (Nat Faxon) and Lina Bowman (Judy Greer) can barely remember what life was like befo...more

Episode 1

Thanksgiving

Russ and Lina have a surprise Thanksgiving. Jess and AJ pretend not to know each other.
Episode 2

Aftershocks

Lina and Russ let the wrong friends host her 40th birthday party.
Episode 3

The Sandwich

Russ and Lina go on separate dates.
Episode 4

Koreatown

Russ and AJ have a big night out. Lina tries to be the cool mom.
Episode 5

Pimps

Russ & Lina go to extreme lengths for a family vacation.
Episode 6

Murder!

Lina and Russ play hooky from work to investigate the man living in their guest house.
Episode 7

The Cruise

Lina helps Russ manage his relationship with his mother.
Episode 8

Mother's Day

Lina bails on her Mother’s Day brunch.
Episode 9

Guardians

Russ and Lina try to figure out who gets the kids if they die.
Episode 10

1997

Russ and Lina go back to their old school and party like it’s 1997.
Episode 11

Triggers

AJ ropes Russ into working on a children’s book. Lina butts heads with Abby’s ex.
Episode 12

Gymnastics

Russ and Lina bump into Russ’s old flame at a gymnastics meet.
Episode 13

The Waiter

Russ and his assistant start to get too close. Lina and AJ work together on a children's play about the dangers of addiction.

