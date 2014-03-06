Marriage Boot Camp: Bridezillas

Marriage Boot Camp: Bridezillas features five outrageous Bridezillas and their husbands living together in the same house for an extreme marriage boot camp in an effort to work out their marriage demons and answer the burning question - Is their marriage worth saving? Couples whose marriages are on a path to destruction undergo a two-week boot camp run by husband and wife counseling team, Jim and Elizabeth Carroll, and rounded out by counselors Dana Hamman and David Bishop. During this intensive program, these four counselors go head to head with the bridezillas and their mates, putting them through a progressive series of strategic exercises and drills designed to get at the root of what's destroying their marriages. In the end, couples are faced with the ultimate question: How do you stay married to a Bridezilla?