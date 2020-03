Maoyu: Archenemy & Hero

After fifteen years of fighting the Demon King, the warrior named Hero storms the castle to bring this war to an end. Once inside, shocking details are revealed, including the fact that the dreaded Demon King they have all feared is really a Queen! The Queen points out that if the war was to end quickly a civil war would result between the winning factions. Watch to see if a truce is created to bring lasting peace between both sides, twisting up the rules of engagement in Maoyu - Archenemy & Hero!