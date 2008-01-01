2 seasons available (35 episodes)

When law enforcement needs to catch the nation's most dangerous fugitives...they call the Manhunters. They're the best of the best, hunting down the worst of the worst - everyone from triple-homicide felons to major international fugitives.more

TV14RealityDocumentariesCrimeTV Series2008
When law enforcement needs to catch the nation's most dangerous fugitives...they call the Manhunters. They're the best of the best, hunting down the worst of the worst - everyone from triple-homicide felons to major international fugitives.

