Man Seeking Woman

Wednesdays at 10:30pm on FXX. A sweet and surreal look at the life-and-death stakes of dating, Man Seeking Woman follows naïve twenty-something “Josh Greenberg” (Jay Baruchel, How to Train Your Dragon) on his unrelenting quest for love. Josh soldiers through one-night stands, painful break-ups, a blind date with a troll, time travel, sex aliens, many deaths and a Japanese penis monster named Tanaka on his fantastical journey to find love. Starring alongside Baruchel are Eric Andre (The Eric Andre Show) as “Mike,” Josh’s confident and daring best friend; Britt Lower (Unforgettable) as “Liz,” Josh’s intimidating older sister; and Maya Erskine (Betas) as “Maggie,” the ex-girlfriend Josh can never quite forget. Man Seeking Woman is based on Simon Rich’s book of short stories, The Last Girlfriend on Earth. Rich created the 10-episode scripted comedy and also serves as Executive Producer/Showrunner. Jonathan Krisel, Andrew Singer and Lorne Michaels, and Broadway Video also serve as Executive Producers. Man Seeking Woman is produced by FX Productions.