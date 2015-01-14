3 seasons available

Man Seeking Woman

TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom, Romance • TV Series • 2015

Wednesdays at 10:30pm on FXX. A sweet and surreal look at the life-and-death stakes of dating, Man Seeking Woman follows naïve twenty-something “Josh ...more

Episodes
Season123
Episode 1

Futon

Josh and Lucy fall in love but struggle with their living situation.
Episode 2

Ranch

Josh prepares Lucy to meet his mother.
Episode 3

Horse

Lucy attempts to forge a relationship with Josh's best friend Mike.
Episode 4

Popcorn

Lucy is horrified when Josh befriends her parents.
Episode 5

Shrimp

When Lucy's career takes off, Josh fears being left behind.
Episode 6

Pad Thai

An exciting flirtation causes Lucy to question her relationship with Josh.
Episode 7

Bagel

Josh tries to pull off the perfect proposal.
Episode 8

Dolphin

When her mom becomes obsessed with Josh's wedding, Liz seeks out her estranged father (Peter Gallagher).
Episode 9

Cake

Josh lets Mike throw him a bachelor party and soon comes to regret it.
Episode 10

Blood

Josh and Lucy get married.

