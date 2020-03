Majikoi Oh! Samurai Girls!

In Kawakami City, having a samurai ancestor and enormous fighting spirit isn't a huge part of how you end up being ranked on the social totem pole. That, in turn, rolls over into the school curriculum. Fortunately, that is something the local kids like Yamato Naoe have learned to deal with by forming into small bands. However, while the delicate sexual balance of Yamatos group seemed fine when there were three girls and four boys, the sudden addition of two MORE girls starts to send everything spinning out of control!