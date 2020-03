Episode 7 Madeline On Safari

Nicole is embarrassed when she is asked to read a letter from her aunt, and it is revealed that her reading skills aren’t as developed as the other girls. It turns out that her aunt has sent tickets to her and the girls to go to Africa. With Lord Cucface tagging along, Miss Clavel and the girls join Nicole’s aunt for a safari. There, they meet a friendly little gorilla named Rosie, and through her, Nicole learns that she shouldn’t be ashamed of being a late bloomer.