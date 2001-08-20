3 seasons available

Lupin the Third Part II

Anime, Animation, International, Adventure, Action • TV Series • 1977

Five years have passed since master thief Lupin and his gang made their daring escape out of Japan and went their separate ways.

Five years have passed since master thief Lupin and his gang made their daring escape out of Japan and went their separate ways. Then one day Lupin, J...more

Episodes
Season123
Episode 1

(Dub) Emmanuelle in Bangkok (Emmanuelle Whispers Like an Angel)

Fujiko discovers that the Holy Scripture for Immortality is hidden within the jungles of Thailand. However, Emmanuelle Poirot, a cold-hearted beauty, is after them too. Lupin, love-struck and being manipulated by Emmanuelle.
Episode 1

(Sub) Emmanuelle in Bangkok (Emmanuelle Whispers Like an Angel) Wa Tenshi No Sasayaki

Fujiko discovers that the Holy Scripture for Immortality is hidden within the jungles of Thailand. However, Emmanuelle Poirot, a cold-hearted beauty, is after them too. Lupin, love-struck and being manipulated by Emmanuelle.
Episode 2

(Dub) I Melt With You

Phantoma Mark III, grandson of the mysterious master thief and disguise artist Phantoma, who terrorized Europe during his heyday, is plotting to take over the world. He demands that Lupin deliver the world’s largest ruby in exchange for Fujiko.
Episode 2

(Sub) I Melt With You

Phantoma Mark III, grandson of the mysterious master thief and disguise artist Phantoma, who terrorized Europe during his heyday, is plotting to take over the world. He demands that Lupin deliver the world’s largest ruby in exchange for Fujiko.
Episode 3

(Dub) Mercy Mercy Me

The aging Inspector Hanshichi Mikawa, who failed to capture Lupin 10 years ago, is viewed as a nuisance by his peers at the downtown police station. Lupin has announced he’ll be stealing the golden Kannon statuette that will be on special display .
Episode 3

(Sub) Mercy Mercy Me

The aging Inspector Hanshichi Mikawa, who failed to capture Lupin 10 years ago, is viewed as a nuisance by his peers at the downtown police station. Lupin has announced he’ll be stealing the golden Kannon statuette.
Episode 4

(Sub) Kooky Kabuki: Part One

Lupin and his gang have stolen the “36 Views of Mt. Fuji,” a famous series of 46 woodblock prints, from the exhibition hall. However, a gang calling itself the Shiranami Five challenges Lupin head-on by stealing one of the prints from him.
Episode 4

(Dub) Kooky Kabuki, Part One

Lupin and his gang have stolen the “36 Views of Mt. Fuji,” a famous series of 46 woodblock prints, from the exhibition hall. However, a gang calling itself the Shiranami Five challenges Lupin head-on by stealing one of the prints from him.
Episode 5

(Dub) Kooky Kabuki, Part Two

Goemon, siding with the Shiranami Five, challenges Lupin to a one-on-one duel. While Goemon keeps Lupin busy, the Shiranami Five steals the 36 Views, but one of its members, Kikuko Benten, betrays her gang and escapes with the loot.
Episode 5

(Sub) Kooky Kabuki: Part Two

Goemon, siding with the Shiranami Five, challenges Lupin to a one-on-one duel. While Goemon keeps Lupin busy, the Shiranami Five steals the 36 Views, but one of its members, Kikuko Benten, betrays her gang and escapes with the loot.
Episode 6

(Dub) Alter-Ego Maniac

On a wild whim, Inspector Zenigata swipes a throwing coin owned by his great Edo-era ancestor, Heiji Zenigata while he's viewing the inside of an incredible new safe protected by Professor Hunter's super computer.
Episode 6

(Sub) Alter-Ego Maniac

On a wild whim, Inspector Zenigata swipes a throwing coin owned by his great Edo-era ancestor, Heiji Zenigata while he's viewing the inside of an incredible new safe protected by Professor Hunter's super computer.
Episode 7

(Sub) Getting' Jigen With It

Lupin and Jigen are after the Aurora Droplet, a diamond adorning a prima ballerina’s tiara. During the heist, Jigen is wounded and in a twist of fate, is saved by Monica, the prima ballerina.
Episode 7

(Dub) Getting' Jigen With It

Lupin and Jigen are after the Aurora Droplet, a diamond adorning a prima ballerina’s tiara. During the heist, Jigen is wounded and in a twist of fate, is saved by Monica, the prima ballerina.
Episode 8

(Sub) Madame Prefers Them Hand-Dipped

After shaking off Inspector Zenigata’s pursuit, Lupin is stopped by a monstrously huge Fujiko on his way home! The giant Fujiko turns out to be an illusion created by Madame X. Lupin learns Madame X’s hobby is collecting famous people.
Episode 8

(Dub) Madame Prefers Them Hand-Dipped

After shaking off Inspector Zenigata’s pursuit, Lupin is stopped by a monstrously huge Fujiko on his way home! The giant Fujiko turns out to be an illusion created by Madame X. Lupin learns Madame X’s hobby is collecting famous people.
Episode 9

(Sub) Holy Cow

Bandit leader Basara is determined to sniff out the location of the diamonds Lupin has hidden somewhere in India. Armed with his sinister invention, the Suicide Ray Gun, he tries to make Lupin talk, even trying his luck with a fake Fujiko.
Episode 9

(Dub) Holy Cow

Bandit leader Basara is determined to sniff out the location of the diamonds Lupin has hidden somewhere in India. Armed with his sinister invention, the Suicide Ray Gun, he tries to make Lupin talk, even trying his luck with a fake Fujiko.
Episode 10

(Sub) The Yam Is Mightier Than the Sword

Trouble is all but guaranteed when a crime boss and an arms merchant join hands. The two set their eyes on Goemen’s sword, which can split a tank in half! After hiring Fujiko to steal it, they transform the sword into an invincible flying weapon of war.
Episode 10

(Dub) The Yam Is Mightier Than the Sword

Trouble is all but guaranteed when a crime boss and an arms merchant join hands. The two set their eyes on Goemen’s sword ,which can split a tank in half! After hiring Fujiko to steal it, they transform the sword into an invincible flying weapon of war.
Episode 11

(Dub) Church of the Poison Mind

Jigen and Gomen have sent a letter saying they are being held captive in a small but terrifying village. Lupin arrives in the village to rescue them, but Jigen and Goemon are acting oddly.
Episode 11

(Sub) Church of the Poison Mind

Jigen and Gomen have sent a letter saying they are being held captive in a small but terrifying village. Lupin arrives in the village to rescue them, but Jigen and Goemon are acting oddly.
Episode 12

(Sub) Charity Begins at Home

Don Kecchi, the wealthiest man in America, is terminally ill and has announced that he's donating his entire fortune to charity. However, Lupin steals Kecchi's money and shoots Fujiko right in front of Inspector Zenigata!
Episode 12

(Dub) Charity Begins at Home

Don Kecchi, the wealthiest man in America, is terminally ill and has announced that he's donating his entire fortune to charity. However, Lupin steals Kecchi's money and shoots Fujiko right in front of Inspector Zenigata!.
Episode 13

(Dub) Christmas at Tiffany's

Margaret Tiffany, the owner of Tiffany’s and a TV anchor, hires Lupin and his gang to rob her jewelry store on live TV. Initially, Lupin refuses, but ends up having to go through with it thanks to Fujiko’s wild spending habits.
Episode 13

(Sub) Christmas at Tiffany's

Margaret Tiffany, the owner of Tiffany’s and a TV anchor, hires Lupin and his gang to rob her jewelry store on live TV. Initially, Lupin refuses, but ends up having to go through with it thanks to Fujiko’s wild spending habits.
Episode 14

(Dub) Return of the X Factor

A princess of a small Silk Road country has been kidnapped. Lupin and his gang are persuaded to rescue Princess Yasmin in exchange for a stomach full of holy curry meant for the gods. However, the kidnapping was a trap to lure Lupin.
Episode 14

(Sub) Return of the X Factor

A princess of a small Silk Road country has been kidnapped. Lupin and his gang are persuaded to rescue Princess Yasmin in exchange for a stomach full of holy curry meant for the gods. However, the kidnapping was a trap to lure Lupin.
Episode 15

(Sub) Beauty and the Deceased

Here comes Beauty, the assassin hired by ICPO Headquarters to knock off Lupin! Overwhelmed by Beauty’s powerful DumDum bullets, Lupin narrowly escapes with his life thanks to Jigen’s quick thinking.
Episode 15

(Dub) Beauty and the Deceased

Here comes Beauty, the assassin hired by ICPO Headquarters to knock off Lupin! Overwhelmed by Beauty’s powerful DumDum bullets, Lupin narrowly escapes with his life thanks to Jigen’s quick thinking.
Episode 16

(Sub) Monkey King Business

Lupin and his gang head to the isolated country of Kimasan, after hearing the country possesses mountains of treasure. They sneak across the border but are quickly captured by Kinkaku and Ginkaku, the giants who rule the country.
Episode 16

(Dub) Monkey King Business

Lupin and his gang head to the isolated country of Kimasan, after hearing the country possesses mountains of treasure. They sneak across the border but are quickly captured by Kinkaku and Ginkaku, the giants who rule the country.
Episode 17

(Dub) Games of Chance

Casino Paradise is an artificial island owned and operated by Domino, a casino tycoon. Domino decides to run for President and brags that with $500 million to spend, the only way he can lose is if Lupin steals his campaign funds!
Episode 17

(Sub) Games of Chance

Casino Paradise is an artificial island owned and operated by Domino, a casino tycoon. Domino decides to run for President and brags that with $500 million to spend, the only way he can lose is if Lupin steals his campaign funds!
Episode 18

(Dub) Zenigata Getcha Into My Life

Political fixer Pomade Jaws trusts no one, not even his wife Laura. He's stored the scandalous secrets of various world leaders inside a voice-activated safe.
Episode 18

(Sub) Zenigata Getcha Into My Life

Political fixer Pomade Jaws trusts no one, not even his wife Laura. He's stored the scandalous secrets of various world leaders inside a voice-activated safe.
Episode 19

(Dub) Can't Beat the Classics

Lupin, Jigen and Goemon have turned themselves in to the FBI, but it’s all part of the plan. Their real goal is to break out old man Clyde Barlow, who was once known as a genius bank robber, to get his help with their heist of the National Super Bank.
Episode 19

(Sub) Can't Beat the Classics

Lupin, Jigen and Goemon have turned themselves in to the FBI, but it’s all part of the plan. Their real goal is to break out old man Clyde Barlow, who was once known as a genius bank robber, to get his help with their heist of the National Super Bank.
Episode 20

(Dub) Dangerous Dreamers

Isamu Kondo III, grandson of the leader of the Shinsengumi, hires Lupin and his gang to recover a golden cannon sunk by the Shogunate forces in the Tsugaru Strait. After much effort, the valuable golden cannon is finally recovered from the deep ocean.
Episode 20

(Sub) Dangerous Dreamers

Isamu Kondo III, grandson of the leader of the Shinsengumi, hires Lupin and his gang to recover a golden cannon sunk by the Shogunate forces in the Tsugaru Strait. After much effort, the valuable golden cannon is finally recovered from the deep ocean.
Episode 21

(Sub) You're Sapphired!

Ellery Queen, the owner of the legendary sapphire called “The Eye of Solomon,” is also the owner of a football team. Lupin, coming for the sapphire as announced, discovers Queen on the brink of death.
Episode 21

(Dub) You're Sapphired!

Ellery Queen, the owner of the legendary sapphire called “The Eye of Solomon,” is also the owner of a football team. Lupin, coming for the sapphire as announced, discovers Queen on the brink of death.
Episode 22

(Sub) It's a Purloin-a-Palooza!

The 3rd Thieves Olympic is about to be held in Japan, and Lupin and Jigen are in it to win it! After winning the first and second Thieves Olympic, if they also win this year’s getaway race, they’ll become the first-ever Triple-Crown winners!
Episode 22

(Dub) It's a Purloin-a-Palooza!

The 3rd Thieves Olympic is about to be held in Japan, and Lupin and Jigen are in it to win it! After winning the first and second Thieves Olympic, if they also win this year’s getaway race, they’ll become the first-ever Triple-Crown winners!
Episode 23

(Sub) For Larva or Money

The world’s largest diamond has been discovered in South Africa and Lupin has his eyes on the prize. But as it turns out, stealing it is the easy part!
Episode 23

(Dub) For Larva or Money

The world’s largest diamond has been discovered in South Africa and Lupin has his eyes on the prize. But as it turns out, stealing it is the easy part!
Episode 24

(Sub) The Bride Came D.O.A.

Fujiko decides to marry Huffner for his jewelry collection, disregarding the rumor that Huffner's brides always die a mysterious death within a few weeks of their wedding. Turns out, he’s also a collector of brides and likes them permanently preserved!
Episode 24

(Dub) The Bride Came D.O.A.

Fujiko decides to marry Huffner for his jewelry collection, disregarding the rumor that Huffner's brides always die a mysterious death within a few weeks of their wedding. Turns out, he’s also a collector of brides and likes them permanently preserved!
Episode 25

(Sub) Dark Charade

Jigen receives a letter from Sister Angelica and heads to the African country of Borodias. Sister Angelica wants Jigen’s help to rescue Dr. Othello, the leader of the country’s independence movement.
Episode 25

(Dub) Dark Charade

Jigen receives a letter from Sister Angelica and heads to the African country of Borodias. Sister Angelica wants Jigen’s help to rescue Dr. Othello, the leader of the country’s independence movement.
Episode 26

(Sub) Lupin's Psychic Fiend

The ICPO tries a different approach to capturing Lupin: Astrology. It enlists the help of Marianne, a clairvoyant who can read Lupin’s actions using astrological predictions and her crystal ball.
Episode 26

(Dub) Lupin's Psychic Fiend

The ICPO tries a different approach to capturing Lupin: Astrology. It enlists the help of Marianne, a clairvoyant who can read Lupin’s actions using astrological predictions and her crystal ball.
Episode 27

(Dub) Ice, Robot

Fujiko calls Lupin from Professor Pot’s lab, but since Lupin is half-asleep, Jigen takes the call instead. Fujiko claims Professor Pot has accidentally invented a robot that manufactures diamonds, but Jigen doesn’t believe a word she says and hangs up.
Episode 27

(Sub) Ice, Robot

Fujiko calls Lupin from Professor Pot’s lab, but since Lupin is half-asleep, Jigen takes the call instead. Fujiko claims Professor Pot has accidentally invented a robot that manufactures diamonds, but Jigen doesn’t believe a word she says and hangs up.
Episode 28

(Dub) Baton Death March

Fujiko has invited Lupin and company to a classical concert conducted by Kyoransky from the International Philharmonic. After they get a good look at Kyoransky’s baton, studded with a a diamond worth at least 200 million yen.
Episode 28

(Sub) Baton Death March

Fujiko has invited Lupin and company to a classical concert conducted by Kyoransky from the International Philharmonic. After they get a good look at Kyoransky’s baton, studded with a diamond worth at least 200 million.

