Love Stage

Although Izumi Sena comes from a family of superstars, all he wants to do is become a manga artist. After an unfortunate incident on the set of a commercial during Izumi’s childhood, he’s less than thrilled at the thought of stardom. But when the cast of said commercial is called back together 10 years later, Izumi will be forced back into the spotlight. And Izumi’s former costar, the very famous and very handsome Ryouma Ichijo, is very much looking forward to it.