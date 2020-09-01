About this Show
Love Revolution
Gong Ju Young (Park Ji Hoon) is a 17-year-old high school student who thinks he has found love at school when he falls in for Wang Ja Rim (Lee Ruby) at first sight. But winning her heart won’t be easy. Wang Ja Rim has earned a reputation for being cold and aloof – and, at first, seems totally unimpressed by Gong Ju Young’s garish displays of affection. But Gong Ju Young won’t be deterred so easily. Persistence is the key, he thinks – and, over time, Wang Ja Rim starts to open up to her classmate. Gong Ju Young’s best buddy since elementary school is Lee Kyung Woo (Young Hoon of The Boyz). Will he prove to be a help to Gong Ju Young in his quest for Wang Ja Rim’s heart – or a hindrance? And could Wang Ja Rim’s closest friends, including the popular Oh Ah Ram (Dayoung of WJSN), also play a role in bringing the duo together? This drama series was based on a long-running web-hosted cartoon (webtoon) series written by Lee Yong Ka. The webtoon began its run in 2013. “Love Revolution” is a 2020 South Korean Viki Original drama series.