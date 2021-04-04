1 season available (1 episode)

Looking For Lady DayLooking For Lady Day

Documentaries • Award Shows & Events • TV Series2021

The Legend is wrong: Billie Holiday is neither from Baltimore nor Harlem, but Philade...more

The Legend is wrong: Billie Holiday is neither from Baltimore nor...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

EpisodesDetails
SeasonOther

Looking For Lady Day

Billie Holiday and Philadelphia: The complicated relationship between an artistic genius and the city where she was born.

About this Show

Looking For Lady Day

The Legend is wrong: Billie Holiday is neither from Baltimore nor Harlem, but Philadelphia, and throughout her life the city continued to draw her back. Its vibrant jazz scene was a refuge for her, first as a star and then when she was forced out of the spotlight of New York. But it was also the site of some her greatest hardship and humiliation, a place where she was hounded by the law, arrested repeatedly, and sentenced to prison in a trial that made headlines. 6abc’s Tamala Edwards brings Billie and her hometown jazz mecca to life. See the clubs where Lady Day performed, the stages where she sang, the places she lived, and learn why one song – Billie Holiday’s signature tune – brought the wrath of racist lawmen down on her, leaving her with few places where she could feel safe, and few people to trust. Looking for Lady Day: the complicated relationship a genius jazz legend had with the city where she was born.

DocumentariesAward Shows & EventsTV Series2021

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on