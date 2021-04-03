1 season available (1 episode)

Localish LegendsLocalish Legends

Award Shows & Events • Local News • TV Series2021

Lovers and loners. Wanderers and weirdos. Icons and iconoclasts. This show highlight...more

Lovers and loners. Wanderers and weirdos. Icons and iconoclasts. ...More

Season1
Episode 1

New York Nico

As the unofficial talent scout of New York, “New York Nico” is the man who can walk into any storefront in town and everyone will know his name. Join us as we meet some of his famous friends and the beloved small businesses he’s trying to save.

About this Show

Localish Legends

Lovers and loners. Wanderers and weirdos. Icons and iconoclasts. This show highlights the most unusual and amazing heroes who shape the personalities of our cities across America—the true local legends.

Award Shows & EventsLocal NewsTV Series2021
  • hd

