Little Birds

DramaRomanceTV Series2020

"Little Birds" follows New York heiress Lucy Savage (Juno Temple) fresh off the trans...more

“Little Birds” follows New York heiress Lucy Savage (Juno Temple)...More

Season1
Episode 1

Episode 1

Heiress Lucy Savage arrives in Tangier, 1955 - one of the last outposts of colonial decadence, and a culture shock in more ways than one.

Little Birds

“Little Birds” follows New York heiress Lucy Savage (Juno Temple) fresh off the transatlantic steamer and ready for love and marriage in exotic climes. But when her husband Hugo (Hugh Skinner) does not receive her in the way she expected, she spins off into the surprising, diverse and degenerate world of Tangier in 1955. Period drama about an ingénue abroad this is not. Instead, “Little Birds” is a modern tale of a woman losing and then finding herself down a mesmerizing rabbit hole. What Lucy discovers is a world in flux, a country quivering on the cusp of independence, populated by a myriad of characters including a provocative dominatrix, Cherifa Lamor (Yumna Marwan) who particularly captures Lucy’s imagination. “Little Birds” is a bold and subversive re-invention of melodrama for our times that takes the audience on a witty, moving and provocative journey towards freedom and independence.

Starring: Juno TempleYumna MarwanHugh SkinnerRaphael AcloqueJean-Marc Barr

DramaRomanceTV Series2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

