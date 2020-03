Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector

Former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme was at the top of his game until a serious accident at the hands of a notorious serial killer forced him out of the field. When Amelia Sachs, an intuitive young officer who has a gift for pro?ling, finds herself hot on the killer's trail, Rhyme finds a partner for this new game of cat and mouse. As the unlikely detective duo join forces to crack the city's most confounding cases, they must also race to take down the enigmatic killer who brought them together. Inspired by the best-selling book "The Bone Collector."