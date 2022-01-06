About this Show
Let the World See
A fresh and deep examination of Mamie Till-Mobley's fight to bring her son's body home to Chicago after his brutal murder, and her pivotal yet heartbreaking decision to have an open-casket funeral for the public to see, which ultimately served as a turning point for the civil rights movement. The docuseries also traces Ms. Mamie Till-Mobley's journey back to the Jim Crow South to face her son's murderers in court, and illustrates how the Till family has continued her legacy since her death in 2003, remaining active in the movement as the deaths of Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others sparked protests around the country.
Starring: Nia Long