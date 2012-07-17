8 seasons available

Larry King Now

TV14 • Talk & Interview • TV Series • 2012

Legendary broadcaster Larry King brings his unique brand of talk online, interviewing the day's most fascinating newsmakers, celebrities, world leader...more

Legendary broadcaster Larry King brings his unique brand of talk online, interviewing the day's most fascinating newsmakers, celebrities, world leader...more

Start watching Larry King Now

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

8 seasons available (999 episodes)

8 seasons available

(999 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesExtras
Season12345678
Episode 1

Mira Sorvino on ‘Stuber’, Human Trafficking, & Religion

Mira Sorvino sits down with Dennis Miller for an honest conversation about her role fighting human trafficking and what the thinks should happen to Jeffrey Epstein. Plus, why religion is so important to her.
Episode 2

Colin Cowherd on NBA Draft, Megan Rapinoe, & Politics in Sports

Sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd sits down with guest host Dennis Miller to talk about the latest sports stories, including the shocking NBA free agency and what that means for parity in the league. Plus, the rise of outspoken athletes.
Episode 3

Chris Parnell on ‘Archer’, Voice Acting, & ‘SNL’

Chris Parnell sits down with his ‘Archer’ co-star Aisha Tyler for a conversation about their popular show, including the genius creator Adam Reed. Plus, Chris explains why he doesn’t do social media and why he chose to speak out about
Episode 4

Justin Long on his Podcast, Being the ‘Apple’ guy, & Pranking Bruce Willis

Justin Long sits down with guest host Tom Green for an amusing conversation about his new podcast ‘Life is Short’ and why he likes long-form interviews. Plus, he recalls the time he pranked Bruce Willis while filming ‘Live Free or Die
Episode 5

RuPaul on ‘Drag Race’, Self-acceptance, & Trump

RuPau sits down with ‘Drag Race’ co-star Michelle Visage to give exclusive details on his new talk show, his childhood, and the importance of his show `RuPaul's Drag Race’.
Episode 6

Adam Savage Talks ‘Savage Builds’, Conspiracy Theories, & ‘Mythbusters’

‘Mythbusters’ Adam Savage sits down with guest host Tom Green to discuss his new show ‘Savage Builds’, creating a titanium Iron Man suit, going to Mars, and wacky conspiracy theories.
Episode 7

Comedian Julia Sweeney on ‘SNL,’ Her Popular Monologues, & Trump

Julia Sweeney sits down with former ‘Saturday Night Live’ co-star Dennis Miller to discuss her career and some how she found solace through comedy. Plus, Julia and Dennis disagree on the state of the country.
Episode 8

Simon Pagenaud on the Indy 500, His Winning Strategy, & His Dog Norman

Simon Pagenaud joins guest host Adam Rippon for a conversation about how he got his start in Indy racing, what being a champion of the Indy 500 is like, and his lovable dog Norman. Plus, what to do if you need to pee during a race.
Episode 9

‘Euphoria’ Star Barbie Ferreira on Her Breakout Role, Body Positivity, & Curve Modeling

Barbie Ferreira, break out star of the HBO hit show ‘Euphoria’, sits down with guest host Melissa Rivers to talk about her first leading role. Plus, what it’s like to work opposite Zendaya and being a role model.
Episode 10

Leah Remini on Scientology, Social Media, & Raising Girls in Hollywood

Leah Remini sits down with guest host Michelle Visage to discuss Scientology and why she continues to fight against the church. Plus, the women talk about parenting in Hollywood.
Episode 11

Skateboarding Legend Rodney Mullen on Street Skating, Inventing Tricks, & Working With MIT

Skateboarding legend Rodney Mullen sits down with guest host Tom Green to discuss his career, the origins of freestyle skateboarding, and his upcoming work with MIT.
Episode 12

Metta World Peace on His Film ‘Quiet Storm’, Coaching, & Breaking Michael Jordan’s Ribs

Metta World Peace sits down with guest host Dennis Miller to chat about his incredible basketball career, coaching aspiring players, and his new documentary ‘Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story’.
Episode 13

Manny ‘MUA’ Gutierrez on His New Makeup Line, Blurring Gender Lines, & Makeup Trends

Youtube star and makeup artist Manny Gutierrez sits down with guest host Shawn King to discuss his new makeup line Lunar Beauty. Plus, how he’s trying to change the perception associated with men wearing makeup.
Episode 14

KCRW’s Jason Bentley Talks Moving on, Discovering New Artists, & Streaming Music

Jason Bentley, KCRW’s music director, sits down with guest host Tom Green to discuss what he plans to do after leaving his post at the end of August. Plus, how KCRW supports new and emerging artists.
Episode 15

Marlon Wayans on ‘Sextuplets’, Fatherhood, & ‘White Chicks’ Sequel

Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans sits down with guest host Dennis Miller to discuss his new film ‘Sextuplets’ and why he deserves an Oscar nomination. Plus, he reveals the funniest person in his large family.
Episode 16

Jim Gaffigan on Stand-up Special ‘Quality Time’, Politics in Comedy, & Jerry Seinfeld

Comedian Jim Gaffigan joins Larry to discuss his new Amazon Prime stand-up special ‘Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time’ and why he’s particularly proud of his special. Plus, why he doesn’t consider himself a political comedian.
Episode 17

Jay Leno on Cars, Late-Night Comedy, & ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’

Jay Leno sits down with Dennis Miller for a trip down memory lane to discuss his love of cars and how he’s transitioned that to a successful show on CNBC. Plus, what he thinks of his late-night successor Jimmy Fallon.
Episode 18

Paula Pell on ‘Wine Country’, Female Comedians, & ‘SNL’

Paula Pell sits down with guest host Adam Rippon to discuss her time on ‘SNL’ and reuniting with her former co-stars for ‘Wine Country’. Plus, why she dislikes the term “female comedian”.
Episode 19

‘Veep’ Showrunner David Mandel on Ending the Series, Relatable Comedy, & ‘Seinfeld’

David Mandel, writer and showrunner for ‘Veep’, sits down with Larry for a postmortem of the show and explains why Julia Louis-Dreyfus is more than just a comedic actor. Plus, why ‘Seinfeld’ is still so relatable.
Episode 20

Margaret Cho on Her New Podcast, Representation in Hollywood, & LGBTQ Rights

Margaret Cho sits down with guest host Tom Green to discuss her new podcast ‘The Margaret Cho’ and her range of diverse guests. Plus, why she thinks representation for Asian-Americans in Hollywood is getting better.
Episode 21

Author David Epstein on ‘Range’, College Admissions Scandal, & the Benefits of Quitting

David Epstein sits down with guest host Dennis Miller to explain the premise of his new book ‘Range’ and why research shows being a generalist in life can lead to more success. Also, he explains the surprising benefits and success that can come
Episode 22

Yvette Nicole Brown on Faith, Racism in America, & ‘Lady and the Tramp’

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown chats with Dennis Miller about her early beginnings in television, as well as the importance of 'Dear White People’. Plus, she reveals details about the upcoming live-action 'Lady and the Tramp'.
Episode 23

Jennifer Tilly on Her Cult Following, Poker, & ‘Child’s Play’ Franchise

Actress Jennifer Tilly sits down with guest host Dennis Miller to discuss her acting roles and why the ‘Child’s Play’ franchise still gets her the most recognition. Plus, they discuss her impressive poker career.
Episode 24

Carrot Top On His Vegas Show, Favorite Props, & His On-Stage Persona

Longtime Vegas comedian Carrot Top sits down with guest host Tom Green to talks about his Vegas show and how the city has evolved over the years since he first started over 22 years ago. Plus, he shows off all his inventive props.
Episode 25

Choreographer Jenna Johnson On ‘DWTS’, Bad Dance Partners, & Overcoming Fear

Former ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star Jenna Johnson chats with guest host Adam Rippon about ‘Dancing With The Stars’, dealing with terrible dance partners, and how her love for the artform came to be.
Episode 26

Tony Hale on 'Archibald’s Next Big Thing’', Anxiety, & Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Tony Hale sits down with guest host Dennis Miller to discuss his new show 'Archibald’s Next Big Thing’ and how he should take some advice from the character he created. Plus, the “sad” final days filming 'Veep'.
Episode 27

Jo Koy On His Netflix Special, ‘Just Kidding’ World Tour, & His Mother’s Influence

Comedian Jo Koy chats with guest host Dennis Miller about paying for his first Netflix special himself, and how his stage name came to be. Plus, a heartwarming story about how Jo’s mom supported him early on in his career.
Episode 28

Illeana Douglas on ‘Goliath’, Female Filmmakers, & Why She Blames Dennis Hopper

Actress and film connoisseur Illeana Douglas sits down with guest host Dennis Miller to chat about her new podcast, season 3 of ‘Goliath’, and the importance of female filmmakers.
Episode 29

Jon Lovitz on Stand-up Comedy, ‘SNL’, & His Dog Jerry Bruckheimer

Comedy legend Jon Lovitz sits down with his good friend and guest host Dennis Miller to explain why he got into stand-up comedy later in life. Plus, the friends reminisce about their time together on ‘Saturday Night Live’.
Episode 30

Amy Landecker Talks ‘Transparent’ Finale, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, & Women’s Rights

‘Transparent’ and ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ star Amy Landecker sits down with guest host Tom Green to discuss how the two shows are currently reflections of society, and how the ‘Transparent’ cast and crew dealt with Jeffrey Tambor’s exit from the show.
Episode 31

Tim Meadows on ‘Schooled’, ‘SNL’, & His Improv Roots

‘SNL’ alum Tim Meadows sits down with fellow alum and guest host Dennis Miller to discuss season 2 of his sitcom ‘Schooled’ and the easy transition from ‘The Goldbergs’. Plus, he revisits his 10-year stint on ‘Saturday Night Live’.
Episode 32

Author Tyler Kepner On ‘K: A History of Baseball in 10 Pitches’, Favorite Players, & MLB Postseason

Tyler Kepner, National baseball writer for The New York Times, sits down with guest host Dennis Miller, to discuss his new book ‘K: A History of Baseball in 10 Pitches’. Plus, his favorite players of all time and his predictions for the MLB postseason.
Episode 33

Todrick Hall On Taylor Swift, LGBTQ Rights, & Being a Role Model

Music producer and singer Todrick Hall has a conversation with guest host Dennis Miller about his journey from viral Youtuber to Broadway star. Plus, his friendship with Taylor Swift and why her song ‘You Need to Calm Down’ is so important.
Episode 34

Paul Shaffer On New Show ‘Paul Shaffer Plus One’, Improv Comedy, & David Letterman

Musician Paul Shaffer sits down with Dennis Miller to discuss his new interview show ‘Paul Shaffer Plus One’ and the unique way he interviews his guests. Plus, his 33-year relationship with David Letterman.
Episode 35

Kevin Smith On the Return of ‘Jay and Silent Bob’, Stand-up, & Ben Affleck

Kevin Smith, one half of the dynamic duo ‘Jay and Silent Bob’, talks about returning to the screen to reprise his role in the upcoming ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’, how he recovered from a major heart attack, and bringing ‘Jay and Silent Bob’ on the road.
Episode 36

Comedian Deon Cole On Netflix Special ‘Cole Hearted’, ‘Black-ish’, & Conan O’Brien

Actor and comedian Deon Cole sits down with guest host Dennis Miller to talk about his successful career, from stand-up specials to working on ‘Black-ish’ and how he got his big break in Conan O’Brien’s writers room.
Episode 37

Nico Santos on ‘Superstore’, Immigration, & LGBTQ Rights

Nico Santos sits down with Larry for an honest conversation about immigration in America and being part of the immigrant community. Plus, what’s going to happen to Mateo in season 5 of NBC’s ‘Superstore’.
Episode 38

Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’, Pop Culture, & ‘SNL’

‘The Tonight Show’ host Jimmy Fallon sits down with guest host Dennis Miller to chat about his latest book, ‘This is Baby’, ‘SNL’ memories, and what he loves most about doing ‘The Tonight Show’.
Episode 39

Neil DeGrasse Tyson On ‘Letters to an Astrophysicist’, Objective Scientific Truths, & Death

Neil deGrasse Tyson sits down with Dennis Miller in New York City to discuss his new book ‘Letters to an Astrophysicist’ and the letters he most often receives from people. Plus, can faith and science coexist?
Episode 40

Tony Gonzalez On His Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction, Bullying, & ‘Wide Open’ Podcast

Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez sits down with Dennis Miller for a conversation about how he’s found his calling after retiring from the NFL. Plus, why he decided to get into the podcasting game with his show ‘Wide Open with Tony Gonzalez’.
Episode 41

Alexandra Shipp On ‘Jexi’, Social Media, & ‘X-Men’

Alexandra Shipp sits down with Tom Green to discuss her new role in ‘Jexi’ and how the film explores our obsession with our cell phones. Plus, will she continue to play Storm in the ‘X-Men’ franchise.
Episode 42

Evan Funke on new book ‘American Sfoglino’, the pasta-making process, & his LA restaurant

Pasta chef Evan Funke sits down with guest host Dennis Miller to discuss the inspiration behind his new book ‘American Sfoglino’ and the importance of carrying on the tradition of making pasta the Italian way.
Episode 43

Constance Zimmer & Missi Pyle On ‘The Mother Load’ Podcast, Mom-shaming, & Helicopter Parenting

Actress Missi Pyle and Emmy-nominated Constance Zimmer, known for her roles in ‘Unreal’, ‘Entourage’, and ‘House of Cards’, sit down with Dennis Miller to discuss their new podcast ‘The Mother Load.’ Plus, their advice on how to deal with mommy-shaming.
Episode 44

Gene Simmons On ‘Kiss’ Farewell Tour, Spotify, & Retirement

Legendary rocker Gene Simmons sits down with guest host Dennis Miller to discuss his long career with ‘Kiss’ and why this is the last tour the band will do together. Plus, what he thinks of digital music streaming and how it’s affected the music industry.
Episode 45

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta On New Book ‘Shut up and Listen’, Getting Rich, & How to Be Successful

Billionaire businessman and restaurateur Tilman Fertitta sits down with Larry for a discussion on business and why he wrote the book ‘Shut Up and Listen’.  He also gives advice on maximizing social media and what to look for in upcoming restaurant trends.
Episode 46

Pam Grier On ‘Bless This Mess’, Shunning Hollywood, & Richard Pryor

The legendary star of the 70’s Blaxploitation era, Pam Grier, sits down with guest host Tom Green to discuss her career, how she got into acting, and life on her ranch. Plus, why she is the perfect fit for the sitcom ‘Bless This Mess.’
Episode 47

Jerry Springer on ‘Judge Jerry’, Politics, & Embracing the Craziness of ‘The Jerry Springer Show’

Jerry Springer sits down with Larry to discuss his return to television with his new show ‘Judge Jerry’, and transitioning out of ‘The Jerry Springer Show’.  Plus, his concerns around a democratic candidate that’s too far to the left.
Episode 48

Shaggy On ‘The Little Mermaid Live’, Jamaican Roots, & Advice from James Brown

Reggae singer Shaggy sits down with guest host Tom Green to talk about his long career and how his Jamaican roots influences his music. Plus, the pressure of playing the beloved Sebastian in Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid Live’.
Episode 49

Edward Norton on ‘Motherless Brooklyn’, Climate Change, & Acting Styles

Edward Norton sits down with Larry to discuss his latest project ‘Motherless Brooklyn’ and his passion for the film. Plus, why he thinks it’s important for everyone to have a voice in politics.
Episode 50

Debbie Gibson on ‘America’s Most Musical Family’, Being an 80s Pop Icon, & New Music

Debbie Gibson sits down with guest host Tom Green to discuss stardom today versus when she first started. Plus, what she tells the contestant as a judge on her new show ‘America's Most Musical Family’.
Episode 51

Timothy Omundson On Recovering from a Massive Stroke, ‘Psych’ Return, & Future Roles

Timothy Omundson sits down with Larry King to discuss his incredible recovery after having a stroke in 2017 and his big career comeback. Plus, how roles have changed for him since his stroke.
Episode 52

Daisy Fuentes On ‘A New Leaf’, Social Media, & MTV Memories

Daisy Fuentes sits down with guest host Tom Green to talk about her new show ‘A New Leaf’ on NBC. Plus, why social media is so dangerous when it comes to perceptions of beauty and reminisces about her time on MTV.
Episode 53

Kellie Pickler on Hallmark Film ‘The Mistletoe Secret’, New Album, & ‘Pickler & Ben’

International country music star Kellie Pickler sits down with Larry King to share new details on her Hallmark movie ‘The Mistletoe Secret’, remembers her top musical hits, and what she hopes to see in the future of women in country music.
Episode 54

Mo Rocca On ‘Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving’, Celebrity Deaths, & Trump

Mo Rocca sits down with Larry to discuss his new book ‘Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving’ and some of his favorite stories from the book. Plus, his take on the current state of politics in America.
Episode 55

Comedian Russell Peters On ‘Deported’ World Tour, Amazon Prime Special, & Fatherhood

International comedian Russell Peters sits down with guest host Tom Green to talk about his ‘Deported’ World Tour. He also shares how his relationship with his audience changes depending on the country he is in and what he’d like to tackle next.
Episode 56

Dr. Terry Dubrow & Dr. Paul Nassif On "Botched", Plastic Surgery, & Social Media

Botched" stars and plastic surgeons Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif sit down with Larry to talk about season six of their popular E! show ‘Botched’.  Plus, why they turn down patients and the dangers of social media.
Episode 57

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje On ‘Farming’, directing His Life Story, and ‘Oz’

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje sits down with Larry to talk about bringing his life story to his directorial debut film ‘Farming’. Plus, how his breakthrough role in ‘Oz’ changed his life.
Episode 58

Alfonso Ribeiro On Game Show ‘Catch 21’, the Carlton Dance, & Breakdancing

Alfonso Ribeiro sits down with guest host Tom Green to discuss his new game show ‘Catch 21’ and the challenges of hosting a fast-paced game show. Plus, he reveals that he gets asked to do the Carlton Dance every single day.
Episode 59

Nick Lachey On ‘America’s Most Musical Family’, 98 Degrees Reunion Tour, & Fatherhood

Nick Lachey sits down with guest host Tom Green to talk about his new show ‘America’s Most Musical Family’. Plus, what it’s like touring with 98 Degrees the second time around and how the schedule has changed now that they have kids.
Episode 60

Martin Starr On ‘Silicon Valley’ Final Season, Facebook, & ‘Freaks and Geeks’

Martin Starr sits down with guest host Tom Green to chat about his journey in the industry. Starr shares the importance of relating to fans, making truthful content, and working with comedy legends like Judd Apatow, and reveals 'Silicon Valley' details.
Episode 61

Brett Gelman on ‘Mr. Mercedes’, Stephen King, & ‘Fleabag’

Brett Gelman sits down with Larry for a chat about his role on season three of the David E. Kelley drama ‘Mr. Mercedes’. Plus, why he loves providing comic relief and what drives him as an actor.
Episode 62

Kristin Chenoweth On Hallmark Films, Her Musical Roots, & New Album ‘For the Girls’

Singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth sits down with Larry to talk about her busy holiday season, including her Hallmark film ‘A Christmas Love Story’. Plus, singing with the Tabernacle Choir and her new album ‘For The Girls’.
Episode 63

Karen Gillan On ‘Jumanji: the Next Level’, Playing Nebula, & Scotland

Karen Gillan sits down with Larry to talk about her new film ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ and becoming an nunchucks fighter. She also describes her love for her home country of Scotland and what’s next for her Marvel character Nebula.
Episode 64

Sam & Aaron Taylor-Johnson on ‘A Million Little Pieces’, Working Together, & Billy Bob Thornton

Sam & Aaron Taylor-Johnson sit down with Larry to discuss their new project, ‘A Million Little Pieces’ and why they work so well together as a directing-acting duo.  Plus, how author James Frey reacted when he saw the film they did about his life.
Episode 65

Craig Ferguson on ‘Hobo Fabulous’, Christmas Traditions, & Touring

Craig Ferguson returns to Larry King Now to chat with Larry about his transition from host of the critically acclaimed ‘Late Late Show’ to his newest venture ‘Hobo Fabulous’. Plus, spending the holidays in Scotland and the country’s unique traditions.
Episode 66

Robbie and Stephen Amell On ‘Code 8’, Auditioning for ‘Arrow’ & Growing up Together

Cousins Robbie and Stephen Amell sit down with Larry King to talk about their close personal and professional relationship, growing up together, and partnering on their new film ‘Code 8’. Plus, how they both got parts in CW’s Arrowverse
Episode 67

Elizabeth Perkins On ‘Truth Be Told’, ‘The Moodys’, & Roles for Older Women

Elizabeth Perkins sits down with Larry King Now to cover her 36-year film and television career.  Plus, her newest projects: ‘Truth be Told’, and ‘The Moodys’.
Episode 68

Michael Rapaport On ‘Atypical’, Stand-up Comedy, & Rap Music

Michael Rapaport sits down with guest host Dennis Miller to discuss his Netflix show ‘Atypical’ and the emotional response he gets from fans of the show. Plus, his early stand-up days and why rap music is such a big part of his life.
Episode 69

Maria Menounos on New Year’s Eve, WWE, & Her Mom’s Health

Maria Menounos sits down with Larry for a candid interview about her mother’s brain cancer and upending her lifestyle after her own brain tumor. Plus, ringing in the new year with Steve Harvey on Fox’s New Year’s Eve special.

Maria Menounos Completely Changed Her Lifestyle After Brain Tumor

Michael Rapaport On Turning His Love of Rap Music Into a Documentary About Hip Hop Group ‘A Tribe Called Quest’

“It Would Be Nice to See Our Stories Told”: Elizabeth Perkins On Roles for Older Women

Robbie Amell On Encouraging Cousin Stephen Amell to Audition for the Lead Role in ‘Arrow’

Craig Ferguson Shares Scottish Holiday Traditions

Sam & Aaron Taylor-Johnson on Their Collaborative Actor-director Relationship

“They Are Emotionally Satisfying”: Karen Gillan On the Marvel Universe

“My Birth Father Was a Major Musician”: Kristin Chenoweth Finds Out Where She Got Her Incredible Voice

“It’s Like Watching Rickles Everyday”: Brett Gelman’s On Trump’s Accidental Comedy

“It Was Pure at Its Core”: Martin Starr On ‘Freaks and Geeks’ Timeless Appeal

“Trip Down Memory Lane”: Nick Lachey On Returning to Touring With 98 Degrees

“The Destruction of Our Society”: Alfonso Ribeiro Talks Social Media

I Was Desperate to Earn a Role”: Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje Reflects On ‘Oz’

"It's a Little Dangerous": Dr. Dubrow & Dr. Nassif's Take on Selfies & Photo Filtering

“My Dad and I Used to Listen to Him Together”: Russell Peters On George Carlin’s Influence

Mo Rocca on How the PBS Show ‘Wishbone’ Helped Develop His Storytelling Skills

“They Want the Truth”: Kellie Pickler on Country Music Fans

“We’re Comparing Ourselves to Something That’s Not Real”: Daisy Fuentes On Social Media

‘Psych’ Star Timothy Omundson Talks Future Career in Acting and Advocacy

Debbie Gibson on How Social Media Changes the Game for New Artists

“I’m a Citizen Just Like You.”: Edward Norton On Getting Involved in Politics

Shaggy On the Advice from James Brown That He “lives With to This Day”

“The Republican Party Is Better Than Donald Trump”: Jerry Springer Talks Politics

Pam Grier Recalls Hilarious Horse Incident With Then-boyfriend Richard Pryor

“A Leader Always Has to Be the Bull in the Room”: Billionaire Tilman Fertitta On Good Leadership

“You Can’t Make a Living”: Gene Simmons On the Recording Industry Today

Actresses Constance Zimmer & Missi Pyle On How Social Media Has Affected Parenting

Chef Evan Funke on How the Goddess Venus Inspired the Tortellini-shape Pasta

“You Need That Gratification”: Alexandra Shipp On Our Addiction to Social Media

“There’s No Way You Could’ve Told Me”: Tony Gonzalez on His Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction

Neil DeGrasse Tyson On What It Means to Have a Survivalist Instinct

Jimmy Fallon On Why ‘The Tonight Show’ Is His Dream Job

“It Celebrates the Fullness of My Identity”: Nico Santos on Relating to ‘Superstore’ Character

“I Was Terrified”: Deon Cole On His First Netflix Special ‘Cole Hearted’

Kevin Smith On How Friend Ben Affleck Came Back Into His Life

“We Have Instruments”: Paul Shaffer Describes ‘Paul Shaffer Plus One’

“Sometimes It Takes Change in Your Own Life”: Todrick Hall On Supporting LGBTQ Rights

Tyler Kepner Reveals the Famous ‘Slider Pitch’ Didn’t Originate in America

Tim Meadows Recounts How Studying Improv Helped Him Land a Job On ‘SNL’

“It Was an Earthquake”: ‘Transparent’ Star Amy Landecker On Jeffrey Tambor’s Exit

Jon Lovitz Fondly Recalls Working With the Late Phil Hartman

Actress Illeana Douglas Discusses Her Unique Upbringing On a Hippie Compound

Comedian Jo Koy Reveals the Hilarious Mixup That Lead to His Stage Name

“We Should Speak Kinder to Ourselves”: Tony Hale Opens up About His Anxiety

"They Don't Give You a Handbook": Jenna Johnson on Training Bad Dancers on ‘DWTS’

Carrot Top Reminisces How Far He’s Come Since His First Vegas Shows

Jennifer Tilly created her own Oscar buzz around ‘Bullets Over Broadway’ performance

Yvette Nicole Brown talks 'Dear White People' and handling racism in America

‘Range’ author David Epstein explains why generalists can be more successful than specialists

Margaret Cho on how cancel culture is making positive changes to representation

“She’s Something Special”: ‘Veep’ Showrunner David Mandel on Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Paula Pell remembers her first meeting with ‘SNL’ creator Lorne Michaels

“I still have it”: Jay Leno remembers the first car he bought in LA

‘There are people who are really good at it”: Jim Gaffigan on why he stays away from politics

Marlon Wayans reveals the funniest person in his family

“I’ve always loved radio”: KCRW’s Jason Bentley on embracing his “dream job”

“I practiced every single night”: Manny Gutierrez explains how he learned to do makeup

Metta World Peace on his friendship with Lamar Odom

How Rodney Mullen became “The Godfather” of street skating

Leah Remini on why she was always a bit of an outsider in Scientology

“It has a purpose”: Barbie Ferreira talks nudity in ‘Euphoria’

'Without the whole team, there's no win': Simon Pagenaud on how racing is a team sport

“Very dramatic and traumatic”: Julia Sweeney on her time at ‘SNL’

How Adam Savage Built the Titanium Iron Man Suit Using a 3D Printer

“Feels so right for right now”: RuPaul on his new daytime talk show

“There’s an arrogance to them”: Justin Long remembers being the ‘Mac’ guy

‘Archer’ star Chris Parnell on his prolific voice acting career

Colin Cowherd on why some athletes become outspoken advocates

“Most powerful things in my life”: Mira Sorvino on meeting human trafficking survivors

'Love your brain, love your life': Dr. Daniel Amen talks brain health

You May Also Like

The View
TV14 • Talk & Interview • TV Series (1996)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
TV14 • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Jimmy Kimmel Live
TV14 • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2002)
GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke
Talk & Interview • TV Series (2018)
Good Morning America
Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (1975)
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
TVMA • Comedy, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2017)
Spoilers With Kevin Smith
TV14 • Talk & Interview • TV Series (2012)
ABC Nightline
TV14 • Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (1979)
Late Night With Seth Meyers
TV14 • Talk & Interview, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Politicking With Larry King
TV14 • Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (2013)
Close Up With the Hollywood Reporter
TV14 • Talk & Interview, News • TV Series (2015)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

8 seasons available (999 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial