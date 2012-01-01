The lives of four strangers-- a peasant, a congresswoman, a drug lord and an actor-- intersect tragically on the harsh road of the cocaine trade.
The lives of four strangers-- a peasant, a congresswoman, a drug lord and an actor-- intersect tragically on the harsh road of the cocaine trade.
The lives of four strangers-- a peasant, a congresswoman, a drug lord and an actor-- intersect tragically on the harsh road of the cocaine trade.
1 season available (84 episodes)
1 season available
(84 episodes)
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$54.99/
month