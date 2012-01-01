1 season available

La Ruta Blanca

TVPG • Drama, Latino • TV Series • 2012

The lives of four strangers-- a peasant, a congresswoman, a drug lord and an actor-- intersect tragically on the harsh road of the cocaine trade.

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

La Ruta Blanca 1

Está historia comienza en la selva colombiana, con la compra de semillas de coca, la protagonista de está ruta es Francisca Rojas una mujer campesina de 26 años, viuda y madre de un niño. . En la ciudad de Bogotá...
Episode 2

La Ruta Blanca 2

Chontaduro le trae una propuesta a Homero, para traficar y comercializar, Francisca se va en busca de Roberto Sierra alias "Chamizo" un recolector de hojas de coca en el Caquetá, Alejandro Sandoval, actor y presentador...
Episode 3

La Ruta Blanca 3

Homero monta un retén en el apartamento de Chontaduro y Fanny donde encuentran cocaína y son llevados a la comisaría, Francisca comienza su búsqueda de Chamizo por la selva colombiana, el jefe de Duque manda matar...
Episode 4

La Ruta Blanca 4

Libardo le da la oportunidad de trabajar, Alejandro comienza con las grabaciones de la telenovela, Homero le entrega a Fanny un apartamento amoblado, un carro y una cuenta con fondos suficientes para el resto de su vida
Episode 5

La Ruta Blanca 5

Alicia se acerca al productor para pedirle un casting, él la trata de forma déspota, Pedro Zamora le pide a Homero que aclare la situación con los colombianos, el jefe le pide a Homero que deben matar a Pedro Zamora...
Episode 6

La Ruta Blanca 6

Ambrosio encuentra el cuerpo sin vida de su novia Lucía y aunque se enfrenta a Homero por lo sucedido también acepta su propuesta de irse para Estados Unidos. Por otra parte, Esteban es llevado ante "el jefe" quien lo...
Episode 7

La Ruta Blanca 7

Homero logra hacer negocios con Mastreta, negocio que le permitirá pasar su droga por el principal aeropuerto de México. Por otra parte, Domingo llega al campamento guerrillero donde está Francisca y allí es retenido...
Episode 8

La Ruta Blanca 8

Homero se conoce con Velandia quien le da la información sobre su cargamento robado y el responsable de esto, lo que Homero ignora es que Velandia es aliado de Pedro y todo forma parte de una estrategia. Por otra parte,
Episode 9

La Ruta Blanca 9

Durante el escape Libardo es asesinado mientras que Domingo, Francisca y Plinio son rescatados por el ejército. Entre tanto Lourdes llega a Miami y descubre que Alejandro sostiene un romance con Sara. Para salvar su...
Episode 10

La Ruta Blanca 10

A raíz de su intento de suicidio Lourdes pierde el bebé que esperaba. Por otra parte, Esteban finalmente gana las elecciones como senador, sin embargo para él no es un triunfo bien merecido ya que lo obtuvo con ayudas...
Episode 11

La Ruta Blanca 11

En México, José el hijo de Homero logra robar todo el cargamento de coca que llego de Colombia, Pedro tiene que matar a uno de sus hombres porque teme que Homero esta dudando de él, y le ordena a José que le pida...
Episode 12

La Ruta Blanca 12

En México: Homero está en boca de la policía por el asesinato del productor Germán Torres, y Pedro le aconseja que busque a su esposa Esmeralda y se reconcilie con ella porque una mujer herida y dolida lo podría...
Episode 13

La Ruta Blanca 13

En México Homero permite que Ambrosio entre al negocio del narcotráfico; Homero vuelve a verse con Fanny pero Ambrosio los encuentra y resultan peleando, a Esmeralda un hombre llamado Juan la esta asediando.
Episode 14

La Ruta Blanca 14

Un escándalo sacude a la Dirección Nacional de Estupefacientes. La revista Encuadre, hace una denuncia que pone al descubierto el inmenso círculo de corrupción al interior de la entidad. Manuel Fresneda...
Episode 15

La Ruta Blanca 15

En plena grabación, Alejandro tiene un altercado con Orlando, el director de la novela. Orlando decide hablar con Octavio, contarle lo sucedido y pedirle que despida a Alejandro por su mal comportamiento y su falta...
Episode 16

La Ruta Blanca 16

Engracia le advierte a Francisca que tenga cuidado con Domingo, en esa región los muchachos son apetecidos por la guerrilla, efectivamente Francisca encuentra a Domingo con la guerrilla, estos le ofrecen muchas cosas...
Episode 17

La Ruta Blanca 17

Los indígenas le ofrecen ayuda a Francisca, le predicen que Domingo está a punto de estar en grave peligro, le indican el camino para que ella lo encuentre, ella sigue ese camino y es capturada por los guerrilleros...
Episode 18

La Ruta Blanca 18

Una mujer lee el tabaco a Francisca, dice que va a progresar y llegará lejos, pero que tiene que tener cuidado con las "serpientes" y peligros Homero le dice al Tuerto que cancele la búsqueda de los que lo quisieron...
Episode 19

La Ruta Blanca 19

Ovidio dice a la comunidad que no cree en el Ejército, que los van a dejar tirados en una semana y que en cambio a Francisca sí le dieron casa Capitán muestra casa a Francisca, a Domingo y a Matías, ella feliz...
Episode 20

La Ruta Blanca 20

Blanca dice a Esteban que si está escuchando las noticias de escándalo con la DIAN que lo afecta a él Esmeralda sale a cumplir cita a Novoa, pero Tuerto le confiesa que él tiene las grabaciones de ella y Novoa.
Episode 21

La Ruta Blanca 21

Esteban se reúne con el presidente y Williams le hacen una propuesta que lo deja sorprendido, pero Esteban la rechaza, para que no lo delaten sus amigos. Los amigos de Esteban se molestan por que el rechaza...
Episode 22

La Ruta Blanca 22

Homero sospecha que el policía sabe más de lo que dice. Tuerto le confirma a Homero que ya está iniciada la guerra. Esteban después de visitar a sus amigos le dice a Alicia que se vaya del país.
Episode 23

La Ruta Blanca 23

Homero planea la reunión, y le cuenta a el tuerto que no logra convencer a Esmeralda que no salga, así que la van vigilar todo el tiempo. Pedro logra que todo salga bien en la reunión del gremio.
Episode 24

La Ruta Blanca 24

Homero hace creer al gremio que va estar todo tranquilo. Pedro está satisfecho con los logros de Ambrosio, este le cobra lo prometido y Pedro se lo tiene en la bodega. Alberto se encuentra con Alicia y la amenaza.
Episode 25

La Ruta Blanca 25

Chontaduro llega a la oficina de Alberto a ponerle todo claro. Triviño interroga a Alejandro en los estudios de grabación. Ovidio y Francisca hacen las paces. Juan muere. Esmeralda y Homero ven por la televisión...
Episode 26

La Ruta Blanca 26

Homero ve salir a Ambrosio, sube furioso a reclamarle a Fanny, pero ella le sale con una sorpresa, Homero le confiesa al tuerto que está enamorado de ella. A Esteban es el consejo de estado quien va decidir si pierda...
Episode 27

La Ruta Blanca 27

El capitán se da cuenta que tiene un soplón y pone a prueba a Jurado. Manrique llega a la selva, pero no logra conocer a Francisca, esta se encuentra en el consultorio, Domingo cree que la medicina que tiene no...
Episode 28

La Ruta Blanca 28

Homero cree que hace un trato con Laporta, pero Laporta está de acuerdo con la policía, el tuerto lo descubre y matan al hijo de Laporta, ahora Laporta públicamente declara la guerra contra Homero quien piensa en...
Episode 29

La Ruta Blanca 29

El elenco es consiente que la nueva producción de la competencia pinta bien. Nace la bebe de Esteban, todos están felices pero ronda la incertidumbre del ADN, ya que Alberto le confirma a Esteban sus sospechas...
Episode 30

La Ruta Blanca 30

Octavio le da contentillo a Alejandro, Aníbal le dice a Sara que todos hablan de él, Alejandro se vuelve insoportable, mete coca donde sea, ahora el equipo busca una forma de deshacerse de él, pero mientras lo deben...
Episode 31

La Ruta Blanca 31

En Colombia Mejía busca a Mauricio que tuvo un accidente y no lo encuentran ni vivo ni muerto , Mejía visita a Alberto en la cárcel quien amenaza con contar todo si no lo sacan de la cárcel; Francisca y Domingo huyen...
Episode 32

La Ruta Blanca 32

En México Homero conoce como es el negocio de la distribución y se da cuenta que los distribuidores gringos ganan mucho dinero; Alejandro advierte a Fanny que la DEA y la policía de USA están detrás de Homero.
Episode 33

La Ruta Blanca 33

En México Homero le da instrucciones al diputado Laporta para que intervenga a su favor, pero Laporta le da toda la información a la policía, y cuando Homero se entera manda matar al hijo de Laporta.
Episode 34

La Ruta Blanca 34

En Colombia, Mejía llama a los narcos para pedirles ayuda, asi que ellos matan a hombre que lo estaba chantajeando; a la vez Mejía considera viajar al exterior para lograr hacer lo que los narcos necesitan.
Episode 35

La Ruta Blanca 35

En México Esmeralda va a buscar a Fanny para amenazarla, Homero se encuentra con Fanny y luego planea engañar a la policía para desviar su atención. En Miami Alejandro es despedido definitivamente del canal y de la...
Episode 36

La Ruta Blanca 36

Esteban se reúne en Panamá con un coronel para para convencerlo de que le diga dónde están los radares en la frontera Colombo Panameña y por dicha revelación pagarán dinero. Alicia llama al hotel de Panamá...
Episode 37

La Ruta Blanca 37

Alejandro quiere crear su propia productora con Sara y le ofrece a Homero asociarse como inversionista; entre tanto Octavio ya sabiendo esto y con la intención de estropear los planes de Alejandro le propone a Sara ser...
Episode 38

La Ruta Blanca 38

Homero explica a su familia cómo planeamos la muerte de él mismo, contándoles paso a paso cómo se hicieron los planes para que el mundo creyera que él había sido dado de baja por los policías y le pide a sus dos hijos...
Episode 39

La Ruta Blanca 39

Gustavo entra en compañía al departamento de Zabala y apuntan con sus armas a Zabala y a Fanny sin oportunidad de que reaccionen Domingo observa la moto de Marlon el cual simpatiza con él y le dice que si quiere dan...
Episode 40

La Ruta Blanca 40

Fanny le agradece a Gustavo Paz por haberle perdonado la vida y por haber escondido un arma donde ella más tarde, después de soltarse de un nudo la usó para poder escapar amenazando a los hombres que la custodiaban...
Episode 41

La Ruta Blanca 41

En Colombia el Jefe le anuncia a Homero que le tiene que subir a la mercancía, detienen al mecánico que averió los frenos del carro de Mauricio, el hombre que hizo el trabajo llama a Alicia para pedirle ayuda económica.
Episode 42

La Ruta Blanca 42

En México, Homero enfrenta a Fanny y la amenaza, El Tuerto llama a advertirle a Esmeralda que no se meta con Fanny, luego Homero y Fanny se reconcilian y Gustavo se da cuenta que de nuevo están juntos y se lo cuenta...
Episode 43

La Ruta Blanca 43

En Colombia, Bermúdez le ofrece dinero a Mincho para que no diga nada acerca de su intento de asesinato, Alicia le pide ayuda al Jefe para deshacerse de los hombres que la están chantajeando, pero el Jefe se molesta...
Episode 44

La Ruta Blanca 44

En Colombia Mejía y Alicia discuten porque ella le pidió ayuda a los narcos, Alicia se va con la bebe a Europa; Cae en Brasil el hombre que estaba haciéndole el trabajo a Mejía de los radares, Mejía le pide ayuda...
Episode 45

La Ruta Blanca 45

En México Esmeralda alerta a la Policía Federal que Fanny está herida en un Hospital, La Policía Federa busca Fanny y ella les dice que contara todo sobre Homero si la llevan con una nueva identidad a USA.
Episode 46

La Ruta Blanca 46

Fanny, herida, logra salir a escondidas de la clínica, luego de sufrir un atentado. Francisca viaja a visitar a Jaime a Perú y a cerrar un negocio. Chontaduro presiona al senador Mejía para lograr los objetivos de...
Episode 47

La Ruta Blanca 47

El senador Mejía viaja a Brasil para hablar con el Coronel Monroy y pedirle información sobre las coordenadas, a cambio de ayudarlo a salir de la cárcel. Luego decide no ayudar mas, y salir de la mafia para la que está...
Episode 48

La Ruta Blanca 48

El Fiscal francisco intenta sacarle información a Duque por medio de su agente encubierta. Ordenada por Homero, Fanny llama a las dos esposas del Coronel Victor para contarles a la una sobre la otra y viceversa.
Episode 49

La Ruta Blanca 49

El coronel le pide a León que le saque información a Fanny. En las noticias anuncian la renuncia de Mejía y su candidatura. Francisca y Jaime están encerrados en una habitación. Homero y el tuerto saben que el coronel...
Episode 50

La Ruta Blanca 50

Homero y Esmeralda hablan y quedan en encontrarse. A Laura le revocan la orden de visitas para su hijo, Alejandro va hablar con el esposo de ella y no logra nada. Francisca va a Bogotá a entregarle la plata al jefe y...
Episode 51

La Ruta Blanca 51

Chontaduro le hace conocer el pedido de Homero al jefe y este lo rechaza, por esta razón Homero está muy molesto con los policías y con los colombianos. Edgardo quiere hacer un trato únicamente con Francisca, ella...
Episode 52

La Ruta Blanca 52

Alejandro intenta hablar con Randy, pero no lo logra, Jou se da cuenta que el no leyó el contrato y no hay nada que hacer, le sale un nuevo comercial a Alejandro. El presidente le presenta a Henríquez al senador Galván...
Episode 53

La Ruta Blanca 53

Bobby se pelea con Cabral, porque se da cuenta que la saco de la investigación. Manuel habla con Esmeralda, publica su primer artículo sobre sus sospechas de Homero, también habla con Bobby ella le confirma sus...
Episode 54

La Ruta Blanca 54

Jou le encuentra una paca de coca a Alejandro y la destruye. Manrique se siente decepcionado por la ayuda de estados unidos, visita a Francisca y le cuenta que se va del país. Fanny le envía una razón a Luis.
Episode 55

La Ruta Blanca 55

Alejandro y Sara tienen una noche romántica. Homero Intenta negociar con el Jefe las condiciones para que el le envíe el cargamento de droga que necesita. Francisca y Domingo tiene una fuerte discusión.
Episode 56

La Ruta Blanca 56

Fanny amenaza al abogado con no brindarle mas información sobre Homero si este no la ayuda a salir de la cárcel. Francisca acepta casarse con Jaime con la condición de dejar trabajar con coca. El Indio advierte a sus...
Episode 57

La Ruta Blanca 57

Homero tiene serias sospechas respecto a la fidelidad de Victor Cabral e incluirlo en su nomina. Francisca y Jaime se casan. Sara visita a Alejandro para despedirse definitivamente. El presidente advierte a Mejía de...
Episode 58

La Ruta Blanca 58

El Indio logra asociarse con Francisca para traficar con la coca. Tuerto asesina a Víctor. Gustavo logra acorralar al Tuerto y para enviarle un mensaje a Homero. Duque lanza su libro en donde habla de Mejía y luego es...
Episode 59

La Ruta Blanca 59

Joe llega a buscar a Sara para persuadirla de volver junto a el. Sara es llevada por Alejandro a narcóticos anónimos para dejar su adicción. El fiscal general logra descubrir información que vincula a Mejía con...
Episode 60

La Ruta Blanca 60

Fanny llama a Francisca y le propone a Fanny hacer negocios para la exportación de cocaína. En México Ambrosio, Gustavo y José Elías son capturados junto a alias el "español" cuando hacen negocios. En Miami Sara poco a...
Episode 61

La Ruta Blanca 61

En México el Guardia presiona a Paco, el español, para que dé información valiosa el abogado Velandia le pide a Esteban que no se muestre pesimista y que sea optimista; Esteban le pide a Velandia que está preocupado por...
Episode 62

La Ruta Blanca 62

Hombres armados llegan al cementerio y de un camión bajan tres cuerpos, todo esto se hace con el fin de fingir la muerte de Ambrosio, Gustavo y José Paz, mientras tanto ellos piensan que Homero irá a verificar por sí...
Episode 63

La Ruta Blanca 63

Saldaña, un reconocido periodista de una productora visita a Mauricio en la cárcel para proponerle que realice una entrevista y responda y aclara varias inquietudes que tienen los colombianos, también como acusaciones y...
Episode 64

La Ruta Blanca 64

Esteban da información valiosa al fiscal con la condición de que deje libre a Mauricio Bermúdez en la cárcel, el guardia Fúquene le pasa un paquete con un cuchillo a un preso en las noticias informan que a Esteban Mejía...
Episode 65

La Ruta Blanca 65

Ambrosio se reúne con Félix, es el que envía Homero ya que él se previene de Ambrosio por todo lo que ha pasado entre ellos, Ambrosio le dice a Félix que le envíe un mensaje a Homero que es negociar la entrega de él con...
Episode 66

La Ruta Blanca 66

Joe presenta a Alejandro a la gente de la película, director, productores y actores; Joe instala a Alejandro en el apartamento y le recalca de que sea juicioso Ambrosio habla con Homero y le reclama por no haber...
Episode 67

La Ruta Blanca 67

Alejandro se queja con Joe del trato que recibe del Director Mario Escobar; Mario dispuesto a despedir a Alejandro si tiene alguna queja más del actor. Alberto reclama a Fiscal por continuar encerrado mientras Mejía y...
Episode 68

La Ruta Blanca 68

Dolores no quiere que los hijos de Homero se enteren de su embarazo, homero acepta Mario observa a Diana demasiado drogada y se da cuenta que Alejandro tuvo que ver con el estado de Diana y se enoja Francisca se enoja...
Episode 69

La Ruta Blanca 69

Finalmente, Francisca logra enviarle a Fanny el primer cargamento de cocaína. En México Ambrosio y sus hermanos se reúnen con "el gringo" para aclarar el inconveniente de la droga de mala calidad que se le envió tiempo...
Episode 70

La Ruta Blanca 70

Fanny y Francisca celebran que su primer cargamento llegó sin problemas a Estados Unidos. En Miami Alejandro sólo tiene dos opciones, o acepta internarse en una clínica de rehabilitación o ir a la cárcel. En Colombia...
Episode 71

La Ruta Blanca 71

Entre Fanny y Francisca hay una discusión por lo sucedido con Edgar, por el dinero del pago y por la retención de Rubén y Darío. En Miami Alejandro decide abandonar su proceso de rehabilitación e irse con Sara.
Episode 72

La Ruta Blanca 72

Sara dice a Joe que necesita alejarse de Alejandro La Capitán y el Diputado Laporta se reúnen, Laporta confirma a la Capitán que el Presidente no hablará con los hijos de Homero, pero que en cambio él sí lo hará...
Episode 73

La Ruta Blanca 73

En Colombia el Jefe y Chontaduro llegan a la cárcel y allí se encuentran con Mejía, Mejía es trasladado y el Jefe y Chontaduro son extraditados USA, en la Selva Colombiana Fanny va a hablar con Francisca para hacer...
Episode 74

La Ruta Blanca 74

En Colombia El Fiscal General hace planes para hundir a Mejía; Mejía teme por su vida en la cárcel a donde los trasladaron, empieza el juicio contra Mejía y Alicia llega al país con su hija para acompañarlo.
Episode 75

La Ruta Blanca 75

En la Selva Colombiana, Francisca deja a Domingo en el campo raspando coca, La guerrilla le pide plata a Francisca por la nueva pista para aviones que tiene. En Colombia, El juicio de Mejía está complicado hay muchas...
Episode 76

La Ruta Blanca 76

En Colombia, El Jefe declara en contra de Mejía, Fanny visita a Alicia para hacerle una propuesta. En la Selva Colombiana la guerrilla le pide dinero a Francisca para que pueda seguir trabajando.
Episode 77

La Ruta Blanca 77

En Colombia Francisca le paga a los guerrilleros para que dejen ira Darío el piloto de Fanny, un hombre enviado por el Jefe le propone a Fanny que acabe con Francisca, Alicia le entrega al abogado de Mejía las pruebas...
Episode 78

La Ruta Blanca 78

En México Gustavo habla por teléfono por Homero y lo amenaza de muerte, Homero tiene que irse y dejar sola a Dolores, El Tuerto está en manos de los hermanos Paz, en Colombia Un preso anda haciendo averiguación en...
Episode 79

La Ruta Blanca 79

Fanny logra burlar a la policía y escapa del operativo que se hace en su contra. En Miami Alejandro debe abandonar el reality ante una crisis causada por la abstinencia de la cocaína y por las críticas generadas por su...
Episode 80

La Ruta Blanca 80

Gustavo llega a casa de Dolores, ella intenta averiguar quién les dijo dónde estaba, la llevan a una casa ella se enferma y Luis logra convencer a Gustavo que la lleven a un hospital, Fanny le dice a Gustavo que ella...
Episode 81

La Ruta Blanca 81

El tuerto le jura a Homero que él todavía le es fiel y que no sabe nada de Dolores, se ofrece a ayudar en la búsqueda. A Francisca le toca trabajar en el laboratorio del comandante a cambio de su seguridad,
Episode 82

La Ruta Blanca 82

Alicia intenta apoyar a Esteban para su nuevo bufete de abogados, pero la gente no cree en él, encuentran otra caleta ahora Esteban y Velandia si creen en Tiberio están ingeniando un plan para sacarlo de la cárcel y...
Episode 83

La Ruta Blanca 83

Alejandro en México, se queda en la casa de Lourdes, ahora está saliendo adelante va dirigir un programa por televisión. Dolores cree que Homero se va con ella fuera del país, pero debe irse sola.
Episode 84

La Ruta Blanca 84

Alicia le pide explicaciones a Esteban, sobre la caleta y la muerte de Velandia y Tiberio, lo que él le dice no la convence y decide echarlo de su casa y retirarle el apoyo económico. Fanny ordena la muerte de Alejandro...

