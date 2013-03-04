1 season available

La Promesa

TVMA • Latino, Drama, Telenovelas • TV Series • 2013

Three beautiful and innocent young women are deceived, used and abused by people engaged in a prostitution ring, where it will be impossible for them ...more

Three beautiful and innocent young women are deceived, used and abused by people engaged in a prostitution ring, where it will be impossible for them ...more

Start watching La Promesa

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.

1 season available (117 episodes)

1 season available

(117 episodes)

New subscribers only.
Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

Capítulo 1

Juan Lucas conquista a Frida por internet. Encarnación y Melisa se enteran de la muerte de Kelly en Europa.
Episode 1

Tres jovencitas en tres lugares diferentes

Seleni lives in Bogotá with her father, a police officer who constantly makes her feel embarrassed; Frida lives in México and is in a relationship with Vicente, a man she does not love because she is in love with Juan; Ana lives in Sesquilé.
Episode 2

Capítulo 2

Vicente plantea a Frida que vayan de luna de miel a Acapulco. Crisanto intenta violar a Ana. Seleni cree que su papá y su amiga Melisa tienen alguna relación sentimental.
Episode 2

Intento de violación

After telling Ana the trip has been set up, Crisanto attempts to rape her; she fights back and hurts him, and ends up being arrested; Seleni's suspicions that her father and Melissa are having an affair lead her to leave home.
Episode 3

Ep 3

Ana sale de la cárcel y tiene todo listo para su viaje a España; Manuela le presenta a Seleni al hombre de la agencia; Melissa le pide a Roberto que le ayude a encontrar al culpable del asesinato de Kelly.
Episode 3

Capítulo 3

Alirio entrega el tiquete de viaje a España a Ana. Frida observa que Vicente tiene dinero en la caja fuerte. Con los detalles de su novio, Seleni esta indecisa en si viaja o no.
Episode 4

Capítulo 4

Jeison cuenta a Seleni que existió otra mujer y que tiene un hijo. La página de internet que encontró Melisa fue borrada, Roberto investiga esto. Hamilton duerme con Melisa. Seleni toma la decisión de viajar a España.
Episode 4

Ep 4

Roberto y Melissa buscan al hombre que asesinó a Kelly pero se da cuenta de que esto se trata de una trampa. Manuela amenaza a Jason para que se aleje de Seleni. Vicente descubre un mensaje en el teléfono de Frida.
Episode 5

Capítulo 5

Jeison es amenazado por dos hombres para que se aleje de Seleni. Hamilton y Jorlis mantienen a Melisa secuestrada. Ana pide trabajo a Crisanto en el cultivo y él se niega a darle una oportunidad.
Episode 5

Ep 5

Jason le confiesa a Seleni que tiene un hijo y termina su relación; Frida intenta escapar, es descubierta y debe quedarse con Vicente; Melissa cae en una trampa de Hamilton.
Episode 6

Melissa es secuestrada

Jason loses it when they warn him to stay away from Seleni; Melissa calls Roberto on the phone; he seizes the opportunity to trace her call and go after her, but the criminals manage to escape.
Episode 6

Capítulo 6

Jorlis lleva a Melisa a un campo para asesinarla y luego la arroja a un basurero. Roberto dispara contra un delincuente y le mata. Seleni sale de su casa con su maleta. Ana se despide de su hijo Pedrito, y lo deja con Alirio y Mirta.
Episode 7

Capítulo 7

Hamilton se entera que la documentación de las jóvenes se quedó en la agencia.
Episode 7

Ep 7

Melissa es asesinada mientras el sargento Roberto es detenido; Seleni y Ana llegan a un hotel donde la supuesta agencia de empleos les dará una capacitación para su viaje a España.
Episode 8

Ep 8

Al ver que no tienen los papeles para que las mujeres viajen, Juan Lucas y sus hombres deciden emprender el viaje por tierra hasta Panamá; Frida por fin logra reunirse con Juan Lucas.
Episode 8

Capítulo 8

Juan Lucas se presenta ante las jóvenes y les dice que viajarán por tierra hasta Panamá. También el acompaña a Frida a Bogotá y le miente a su hija diciéndole que es una prima de México. Vicente se entera que Frida está embarazada.
Episode 9

Capítulo 9

Varios hombres amenazan a las jóvenes en la carretera y logran escapar en dos grupos. La capitana dice a Roberto que fue suspendido de la policía, que se tome ese tiempo para recapacitar.
Episode 9

Ep 9

Vicente hace que apresen a Cuauhtémoc por haberle robado dinero. También llegan los resultados a casa de Vicente donde mencionan que Frida está embarazada. Hamilton y las muchachas sufren un accidente.
Episode 10

Capítulo 10

Fermín exige a Juan Lucas que cumpla con el envío de mujeres. Mirta y Alirio registran a Pedrito como su hijo, le prohíben que lo vea su abuela Olga. Rebeca llega a Panamá a buscar a su esposo.
Episode 10

Viajeros desaparecen

A group of men try to attack the girls and Hamilton, but they manage to run away towards the forest, and end up getting lost.
Episode 11

Capítulo 11

El cadáver de Melisa es encontrado. Juan Lucas se desmaya en la habitación del hotel, Frida buscando sus documentos, se entera que es casado. El grupo que lidera Jorlis, la lancha se queda sin gasolina en medio del Golfo de Urabá.
Episode 11

Ep 11

Alirio y su esposa registran al hijo de Ana; el grupo de Yorlis por fin logra encontrar un pueblo; Jason trata de hacerle entender a Roberto que su hija está perdida pero él está borracho.
Episode 12

Ep 12

Tres jóvenes son engañadas y recluidas a una red de prostitución viviendo la peor pesadilla de una mujer, deberán decidir entre ser esclavizadas o arriesgar sus vidas en busca de libertad.
Episode 12

Capítulo 12

Rebeca llega a la habitación de Juan Lucas y le reclama por tener ropa de mujer allí. Hamilton lleva a Ana al centro de salud, ella no desea continuar con el viaje. La capitana ayuda a Roberto a buscar a su hija Juan Lucas suplica a Rebeca que no lo deje.
Episode 13

Capítulo 13

Los dos grupos se encuentran en la frontera, burlan la guardia, pasan la frontera y llegan a Panamá. Juan Lucas amanece con Rebeca en la cama. Jeison persigue a Manuela, ella huye.
Episode 13

Ep 13

Rebeca descubre que Juan Lucas estaba con una mujer; Yorlis y su grupo logran llegar a Capurganá, donde deben esperar a Hamilton; Frida está destrozada al enterarse de la familia de Juan Lucas.
Episode 14

Ep 14

Hamilton hace una petición a las mujeres: que seduzcan a los guardias fronterizos para cruzar; las mujeres son amordazadas y metidas a una bodega donde Juan Lucas les dice que trabajarán para él.
Episode 14

Capítulo 14

Juan Lucas compra una joven para completar el lote que envía a España. Rebeca empieza a sospechar de los negocios de su esposo. Roberto denuncia la desaparición de Seleni. Roberto investiga a Manuela.
Episode 15

Capítulo 15

Mirta y Alirio sacan a Pedrito del pueblo. Juan Lucas trata a las jóvenes como prostitutas y le asigna labores de aseo a Seleni por ser virgen.Tania en compañía de Juan Lucas obligan a las jóvenes a practicar bailes y usar ropa que ellas no quieren.
Episode 15

Ep 15

Manuela cierra su peluquería y escapa antes de que Roberto la busque; Olga le pide a Alirio que le entregue a su nieto pero logran escapar; Tania entrena a las mujeres para su trabajo en España.
Episode 16

Ep 16

Juan Lucas les dice a las mujeres que serán prostitutas y deberán entrenar para bailar sensualmente; Roberto le pide a su capitán que le ayude en la búsqueda de su hija.
Episode 16

Capítulo 16

Valeria insiste en averiguar sobre una fotografía que encontró en las pertenencias de su padre. Tania lleva a las jóvenes a trabajar al bar, allí tienen que soportar que los hombres se sobrepasen con ellas.
Episode 17

Ep 17

Las chicas tienen su primera noche en un bar y son obligadas a desnudarse y a bailar sensualmente frente a varios hombres.
Episode 17

Capítulo 17

Juan Lucas consigue pasajes y pasaportes para las jóvenes. Seleni es llevada a trabajar en la cocina. Hamilton permite que violen a dos de las jóvenes. Ana comenta a sus compañeras que deben escaparse antes que las lleven a España.
Episode 18

Ep 18

Roberto recopila información para encontrar a su hija pero hasta ahora parece no tener ningún éxito; Olga levanta la denuncia del robo de su nieto; dos niñas son obligadas a tener relaciones sexuales con unos clientes.
Episode 18

Capítulo 18

Roberto es citado por el padre del delincuente que mató hace algunos días y lo golpean. Crisanto encuentra a Mirta en Bogotá. Hamilton y Jorlis arreglan todo para llevar a las jóvenes hasta un barco.
Episode 19

Ep 19

Roberto es amenazado por unos hombres que intentan vengarse por el asesinato de un compañero en un operativo; Crisanto descubre el paradero de Alirio y su esposa pide dinero por su silencio; las mujeres viajan rumbo,,,
Episode 19

Capítulo 19

Las jóvenes son atemorizadas, son encerradas en un cuarto del barco. Olga y Crisanto llegan de nuevo al pueblo. Roberto comenta a la capitana que le exigen recompensa por Seleni. Alirio vende a dos jovencitas a unos camioneros.
Episode 20

Ep 20

Las chicas son escondidas en un barco en el que viajan a España, Frida se entera que está embarazada e intenta suicidarse; Juan Lucas está preocupado porque cree que el hijo de Frida es de él.
Episode 20

Capítulo 20

Roberto y la capitana planean montar un operativo para liberar a Seleni. Hamilton informa a Juan Lucas que Frida intentó suicidarse. Crisanto chantajea a Alirio para callar sobre su paradero.
Episode 21

Ep 21

Crisanto le pide dinero a Alirio a cambio de su silencio; Roberto y Jason son capturados en el momento de la entrega del dinero, pero sin ninguna pista del paradero de Seleni.
Episode 21

Capítulo 21

Juan Lucas busca más jovencitas a través de Manuela. Jorlis vende a dos de las jovencitas a dos de los trabajadores del barco. Roberto pide ayuda a la capitana para que investiguen sobre la desaparición de Melisa.
Episode 22

Ep 22

Yorlis negocia con hombres del barco y les vende a dos de las mujeres para que abusen de ellas y Hamilton los golpea; Roberto se da cuenta de que Seleni se ha ido ya que no tenía ningún futuro a su lado.
Episode 22

Capítulo 22

Frida y Seleni se esconden dentro del barco, planean escapar. Roberto se entera que Manuela vendió la peluquería y no dejó rastro. Crisanto presiona a Alirio para que le entregue el dinero del chantaje.
Episode 23

Ep 23

Las mujeres tratan de escapar pero son recapturadas excepto Katherine, quien salta al mar; Alirio no tiene más opción que pagarle el chantaje a Crisanto para evitar que le quite el niño.
Episode 23

Capítulo 23

El investigador comenta a Vicente que Frida está viajando con documentos falsos. Vicente viaja a Bogotá para averiguar sobre su esposa. Los tripulantes del barco observan que se aproxima una patrulla de la guardia costera.
Episode 24

Ep 24

Vicente llega a Colombia para seguir buscando a Frida; Olga descubre la infidelidad de Crisanto y lo abandona; el barco es detenido por la policía para realizar una inspección.
Episode 24

Capítulo 24

La guardia costera intercepta el barco donde van las jóvenes y es requisado. Vicente propone a Roberto que trabaje para él. Alirio y Mirta discuten por dinero, él dice quitarle a Pedrito si continúa con sus amenazas.
Episode 25

Ep 25

Roberto y Vicente encuentran unos pasaportes falsos, entre ellos el de Seleni, y Roberto piensa lo peor; las mujeres son descubiertas por la policía en España pero Hamilton los soborna.
Episode 25

Capítulo 25

Vicente cuenta a Roberto que tiempo atrás un español le propuso enviar campesinas mexicanas para trabajar en prostíbulos. Crisanto llega a casa de Alirio y seduce a Mirta. Juan Lucas informa a Fermín que Frida está embarazada.
Episode 26

Ep 26

Las mujeres son entrenadas para la inauguración del bar de Fermín; Juan está contento al enterarse que el hijo de Frida es de Vicente quien descubre que tiene cáncer en el estómago.
Episode 26

Capítulo 26

Roberto pide la ayuda de Jeison para buscar pistas en su investigación. Felipe llega a casa de Rebeca buscándola, ella lo rechaza. Juan Lucas acuerda con Manuela sobre el próximo envío de jovencitas a España.
Episode 27

Ep 27

En la inauguración del club de Fermín las mujeres son obligadas a bailar frente a los asistentes, quienes se muestran muy interesados; Rebeca recibe la visita de Felipe, un hombre al cual no veía en mucho tiempo.
Episode 27

Capítulo 27

En la inauguración del bar Ana se opone a atender a un cliente importante, Juan Lucas le suministra droga para que ella complazca al cliente.
Episode 28

Ep 28

Juan Lucas droga a Ana para que pueda satisfacer a los clientes; Olga se siente culpable de lo que le está pasando a su hija; Manuela manda dos niñas más pero son detenidas en el aeropuerto por documentación falsa.
Episode 28

Capítulo 28

Valeria descubre que su mamá se entrevista con Felipe. Rebeca se entera que Juan Lucas asesinó a al hermano de Felipe. Manuela es extorsionada por clientes antiguos y la policía logra ubicarla y vigilarla.
Episode 29

Ep 29

Lucía y sus hombres tienen una orden para registrar el hotel donde encontraron las cintas de seguridad; Felipe le cuenta a Rebeca que Juan Lucas trafica con droga y con mujeres.
Episode 29

Capítulo 29

Juan Lucas e Indira planean hacer negocios con un jeque árabe. Alirio se da cuenta que Crisanto lo está sacando del negocio. Fermín lleva a Frida a su casa y le comenta que conoce a su esposo Vicente por antiguos negocios.
Episode 30

Ep 30

La policía da con el paradero de Manuela y deciden seguirla para dar con sus jefes; Fermín le cuenta a Frida que por culpa de Vicente es que ella está allí; Roberto está en una crisis lo que ocasiona que esté a punto de...
Episode 30

Capítulo 30

Alirio amenaza a Crisanto para que salga del negocio. Lucia trata de convencer a Roberto para que deje el alcohol y pueda volver a trabajar con la policía. Indira y Juan Lucas hablan sobre dejar a Fermín fuera del negocio.
Episode 31

Ep 31

Lucía logra impedir que Roberto se suicide; Juan Lucas hace que Ana hable con su hijo y haga su trabajo; Hamilton le confiesa a Frida que siente algo por ella.
Episode 31

Capítulo 31

Rebeca llega a la oficina de Juan Lucas y se entera que aún está en España. Manuela se encuentra con Jorlis y son vigilados por la policía.
Episode 32

Ep 32

La policía descubre a Yorlis y que Juan Lucas es el jefe de la organización; Fermín le advierte a Indira que si lo traiciona, pagará muy caro; Roberto y Lucía viven algo más que una amistad.
Episode 32

Capítulo 32

Seleni intenta llamar a Colombia, pero no tiene éxito. Lucia busca a Juan Lucas en la bodega y allí le informan que se encuentra en España. Jeison conoce a Jorlis por intermedio de un amigo y le cuenta su deseo de viajar a España.
Episode 33

Ep 33

Lucía va a la casa de Juan Lucas por lo que Rebeca está muy preocupada y empieza a dudar de su esposo; Alirio descubre la infidelidad de su esposa con Crisanto y le apunta con un arma.
Episode 33

Capítulo 33

Alirio es asesinado y enterrado en el jardín de su propia casa. Seleni viaja con Indira a Madrid.
Episode 34

Ep 34

Crisanto y Alirio forcejean y se dispara un arma; la policía hace un allanamiento en la bodega de Juan Lucas donde encuentran pistas sobre la supuesta agencia de empleos; Indira prepara a Seleni.
Episode 34

Capítulo 34

Crisanto y Mirta entierran el cuerpo de Alirio para ocultar evidencias. Seleni logra comunicarse con Roberto y le da pistas sobre su ubicación. Jeison es contactado por Jorlis, quien le ofrece trabajo en España.
Episode 35

Ep 35

Hamilton expresa lo que siente por Frida y ella quiere aprovechar la situación para beneficiarse; Indira le concede una llamada a Seleni y ella le puede confirmar a su padre que está bien y cerca de Madrid.
Episode 35

Capítulo 35

Seleni, Ana y Frida intentan escapar, la única que lo logra es Ana. Rebeca encuentra documentos que la hacen sospechar de Juan Lucas. Manuela trabaja como prostituta para pagar sus deudas. Crisanto busca jovencitas para comercializar.
Episode 36

Ep 36

Juan Lucas da la orden de atentar en contra de Lucía; Jason contempla la posibilidad de irse como polizón a España; Seleni, Frida y Ana logran escapar del club.
Episode 36

Capítulo 36

Frida y Seleni son retenidas. Ana llega hasta la policía y busca ayuda. A Mirta le quitan la custodia de Pedrito y es llevado a un hogar infantil. Valeria cuenta a Juan Lucas que está saliendo con Daniel.
Episode 37

Ep 37

Ana llega con la policía, rinde su declaración y la llevan a un refugio donde le brindan protección. Gracias a una investigación de Roberto, logran recuperar al hijo de Ana; las chicas son multadas por lo sucedido.
Episode 37

Capítulo 37

Entre Lucía y Roberto empieza un romance. Las demás jóvenes que trabajan en el club se resienten con Frida y Seleni porque también fueron castigadas. Javier y Ana se contactan gracias a un amigo. Indira pide a Juan Lucas que le consiga más jovencitas.
Episode 38

Ep 38

Javier investiga y descubre el paradero de Ana, una vez allí le entrega la carta y se compromete a ayudar a sus amigas. Olga y Mirta se someten a una a prueba de ADN para saber quién es la madre del pequeño.
Episode 38

Capítulo 38

Olga y Mirta se disputan la custodia de Pedrito. Rebeca solicita a Felipe que desista de buscarla. Hamilton acompaña a Frida a la calle y no la deja trabajar, allí Javier le informa que Ana está bien. Jeison trabaja con Jorlis sin ninguna remuneración.
Episode 39

Ep 39

Javier contrata los servicios de Frida para contarle que Ana está bien; Javier es seguido por los hombres de Fermín y descubren la casa donde está Ana.
Episode 39

Capítulo 39

Juan Lucas presenta problemas de salud. Fermín nombra a Hamilton como encargado. Jeison descubre a Jorlis en un video de seguridad. Lucía recibe un disparo, Roberto regresa a trabajar en la policía. Ana y Javier huyen a Brasil.
Episode 40

Ep 40

Jason descubre que Yorlis tiene que ver con la desaparición de Seleni; Lucía sufre un atentado y Roberto logra capturar a los sicarios; Javier logra poner a salvo a Ana, ayudándola para que encuentre a su esposo.
Episode 40

Capítulo 40

Fermín e Indira llevan a Seleni a una subasta. Sofía dice a Roberto que encontró a una antigua amiga de su hija que puede darles información. Manuela es perseguida por la policía. Hamilton confiesa sus verdaderos sentimientos a Frida.
Episode 41

Ep 41

Roberto regresa a trabajar como policía; Yorlis le pide a Crisanto al hijo de Ana ya que es su única garantía; Juan Lucas da la orden de desocupar la bodega donde tiene sus negocios de importaciones.
Episode 41

Capítulo 41

Manuela es detenida en un operativo. Sofía advierte a Roberto que Manuela está repartiendo volantes donde cita a jóvenes bonitas. Seleni se decepciona de Indira al saber que la está tratando como una mercancía cualquiera.
Episode 42

Ep 42

Indira descubre que Seleni es su hija y le informa a Fermín quien intenta convencerla que su hija está muerta; Roberto y Lucía montan un operativo y dan con la captura de Manuela; Ana es recapturada por Fermín.
Episode 42

Capítulo 42

Crisanto pide dinero a Jorlis por Pedrito a quien están buscando en España para chantajear a Ana. Manuela en la cárcel pide ayuda a Juan Lucas, él dice que debe esperar. La subasta termina ya que llega la policía.
Episode 43

Ep 43

La policía llega al sitio de la subasta y entre disparos rescata a varias chicas pero Fermín escapa con Seleni y Ana; Juan Lucas desocupa la bodega y huye de un posible operativo.
Episode 43

Capítulo 43

Crisanto y Mirta visitan a Pedrito y él observa el lugar para sacar al niño de allí. Fermín pide a Carmen que mantenga vigilada a Indira y le informe cualquier novedad. Unos trabajadores del acueducto encuentran el cadáver de Alirio en el patio de su casa
Episode 44

Ep 44

La policía le ofrece a Manuela protegerla como testigo si les ayuda a encontrar a Juan Lucas pero ella se niega; la policía descubre el cuerpo de Alirio y Crisanto logra escapar.
Episode 44

Capítulo 44

Felipe entrega pruebas a Rebeca para denunciar a Juan Lucas. Roberto cuenta a Olga que no saben del paradero de Ana porque escapó de la casa donde la estaban cuidando.
Episode 45

Ep 45

Crisanto entra a la casa hogar y secuestra a Pedrito; Frida sufre un sangrado y el médico le comunica a Hamilton que el estado del bebé es delicado y deben ir a un hospital; Indira llama a Colombia.
Episode 45

Capítulo 45

Frida es llevada a un centro de salud, le advierten que no puede buscar ayuda. Una mujer en la cárcel le propone a Manuela que sigan en el negocio de trata de blancas desde la cárcel. La policía allana el bar de Fermín.
Episode 46

Ep 46

Frida visita un hospital en donde le ordenan guardar reposo o va a abortar; Lucía y Roberto buscan infiltrar una detective enviándola a España; Fermín confirma que Seleni es hija de Indira.
Episode 46

Capítulo 46

Las chicas son llevadas de nuevo al bar, a Seleni la dejaron en otro lugar. Hamilton protege a Frida, le permite que haga una llamada a Vicente. Fermín recoge a Seleni para llevarla al ministro.
Episode 47

Ep 47

Daniel le dice a Juan Lucas que si quiere volver a ver a su hija le dé información de su hermana la cual se llevó hacer tres años; Fermín le cuenta a Frida que se está vengando de Vicente, quien lo traicionó...
Episode 47

Capítulo 47

Javier encuentra a Ana, el hombre que la custodia le advierte que si se va con él su hijo lo pagará. Mirta está en la cárcel y alucina con Pedrito. Rebeca trata de sacarle información a Juan Lucas y no lo logra.
Episode 48

Capítulo 48

El ministro lleva a Seleni a la habitación y le da droga. Yeison hace a su hijo el examen de ADN. Lucia dice a Roberto que tiene temor por la aparición de Luz Mirian. Rebeca es llevada a la cárcel y conoce allí la verdad sobre el negocio de Juan Lucas.
Episode 49

Capítulo 49

Juan Lucas averigua sobre el paradero de Raquel, la hermana de Daniel. Pedrito se enferma y Crisanto busca a Olga para pedirle ayuda, la policía lo captura y rescatan al niño. Indira ayudada por Hamilton saca del club a Seleni, Frida y a Ana.
Episode 50

Ep 50

Indira se lleva a algunas chicas del club con la ayuda de Hamilton y Carmen; Fermín sale con sus hombres a perseguirlas; la policía logra la captura de Crisanto y el rescate de Pedrito.
Episode 50

Capítulo 50

Daniel y Juan Lucas se encuentran, el joven le reclama por vender a su hermana. Fermín retiene de nuevo a Ana, a Frida y a Seleni. Yeison presenta tres jovencitas a Jorlis, una de ellas es agente de la policía.
Episode 51

Ep 51

Juan Lucas y Daniel tienen un forcejeo y uno de ellos resulta herido de muerte; Indira y las chicas son recapturadas por Fermín y sus hombres; Fermín le dispara a Indira y amenaza al resto de las mujeres.
Episode 51

Capítulo 51

Vicente llega a Bogotá, visita a Roberto. Rebeca colabora con la policía para citar a Juan Lucas, él va en compañía de Jorlis. Fermín pide a Hamilton que lleve el lote de jovencitas a Madrid para venderlas a la mafia o a traficantes de órganos.
Episode 52

Ep 52

Fermín se lleva a las colombianas a Madrid; Indira es encontrada muy grave y llevada al hospital; Rebeca cita a Juan Lucas y lo hace confesar, la policía se alista para capturarlo.
Episode 52

Capítulo 52

Juan Lucas y Jorlis escapan. Indira reacciona en el hospital. Vicente regresa a México. Seleni cuenta a las demás mujeres que Fermín piensa vender sus órganos. Alexé, el ruso, observa el lote de jovencitas, para comprarlas y evitar su venta a la mafia.
Episode 53

Ep 53

Juan Lucas logra escapar de la policía e Indira llama a uno de sus socios desde el hospital y le pide que negocie con Fermín a todas las colombianas en especial Cristal; Manuela acepta colaborar con la justicia.
Episode 53

Capítulo 53

Indira pide a Alexé que compre a Seleni. Fermín se entera que por cada órgano pagan sumas incalculables. Helbert es repatriado, busca a Olga y a Pedrito. Jorlis es capturado por la agente de la policía que le tendió una trampa.
Episode 54

Ep 54

Alver se reencuentra con su hijo. Gracias a la detective Manuela se logra la captura de Yorlis. Lucía sufre un atentado del cual logra salir a salvo. Luz Myriam regresa a Colombia.
Episode 54

Capítulo 54

Jorlis no colabora con la policía. Jeison ayuda a Helbert a conseguir empleo. Juan Lucas es capturado, intenta suicidarse. Indira o Luz Mirian se encuentra con Roberto y le pide ayuda para encontrar a Seleni. La policía allana el bar de Fermín.
Episode 55

Ep 55

Yorlis ayuda a la policía y descubren la ubicación de Juan Lucas; Roberto logra hacer la captura y varios hombres armados entran al refugio donde están las mujeres, Hamilton se lleva a Frida, Seleni y Ana.
Episode 55

Capítulo 55

Roberto reclama a Luz Mirian por no hacer nada para liberar a su hija. En medio del operativo de la policía Fermín y Alexé mueren. Frida da a luz un niño, le pide a Hamilton que lo entregue a su padre y muere.
Episode 56

Ep 56

Fermín es traicionado por uno de sus socios y fallece entre disparos; las amigas de Frida la atienden durante su parte y el bebé nace, pero Frida muere desangrada; la policía logra rescatar al grupo de mujeres...
Episode 56

Capítulo 56

Las jóvenes colombianas son llevadas a una casa en España. Hamilton busca la forma de entregar el bebé a Vicente. Ana se despide de Javier. Las chicas no pueden creer que por fin hayan sido liberadas. Seleni y Ana están destrozadas con la muerte de Frida
Episode 57

Ep 57

Juan Lucas golpea a Yorlis por traicionero y las mujeres son llevadas a declarar mientras se expide la orden de repatriación; las autoridades españolas ordenan la captura y extradición de Indira; Ana visita a Javier.
Episode 57

Capítulo 57

Hamilton entrega el bebé de Frida a Ana. Las jóvenes regresan a Colombia, se encuentran con sus familias. Seleni está muy herida por todo lo vivido en España, Roberto y Jeison prometen ayudarle. Ana se reencuentra con Helbert y Pedrito.
Episode 58

Ep 58

Hamilton le consigue unos papeles a Ana para que pueda sacar al bebé de España; las mujeres son llevadas a Colombia donde tienen un reencuentro muy emotivo; Luz Myriam va en busca de su hija.
Episode 58

Capítulo 58

Vicente viaja a Colombia a recibir a su hijo. Luz Mirian visita a Roberto, le pide que le deje ver a su hija, Seleni la desprecia al enterarse que es su madre y no acepta disculpas.
Episode 59

Ep 59

Vicente se reúne con su bebé y le dice a Roberto que será el padrino; Luz Myriam se presenta en casa de Roberto, Seleni, al verla, se altera y su padre le explica que ella es su madre y debe darle una oportunidad de...
Episode 59

Capítulo 59

Luz Mirian busca a Seleni para explicarle la razón por la cual la abandonó. Jorlis recibe condena. Seleni apoya a Roberto para que se reorganice con Lucia. Juan Lucas se declara culpable en la indagatoria.
Episode 60

Un duro pasado que no regresará

Seleni tries to keep calm so she can hear Luz Myriam's voice before her deportation; Juan Lucas pleads guilty to the charge and is sentenced to life imprisonment; Ana and Seleni make a promise to leave everything behind.

You May Also Like

Alice
TVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2009)
El Negocio
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Blue Bloods en Español
TV14 • Drama, Latino • TV Series (2010)
La Diosa Coronada
TV14 • Telenovelas, Legal • TV Series (2010)
Capadocia
TVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2008)
El Señor de los Cielos
TV14 • Telenovelas, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Magnifica '70
TVMA • Drama, Latino • TV Series (2015)
Lo que Callamos las Mujeres
TVPG • Latino • TV Series (2012)
Pasión de Gavilanes
TVY • Telenovelas, Drama • TV Series (2003)
La Nocturna
TVPG • Telenovelas, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Sin Tetas No Hay Paraíso
TVPG • Telenovelas, Drama • TV Series (2006)
La Cacica
TVPG • Telenovelas, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Aurora (TV)
TV14 • Telenovelas, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Corazón Valiente
TV14 • Telenovelas, Drama • TV Series (2012)
La Impostora
TV14 • Drama, Latino • TV Series (2014)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

1 season available (117 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial