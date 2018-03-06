1 season available (4 episodes)

La Culpa es de Cortés: Edición MujeresLa Culpa es de Cortés: Edición Mujeres

TV14ComedyLatinoTV Series2018

5 reconocidas comediantes mexicanas se juntan para comentar de manera ácida y divertida las costumbres y tradiciones de México.

5 reconocidas comediantes mexicanas se juntan para comentar de ma...More

EpisodesExtrasDetails
Season1
Episode 1

La Vanidad

Las comediantes hablan de las cirugías plásticas, el gimnasio y llevar una vida saludable; viajan al pasado para volver a ser quinceañeras y confiesan qué les da miedo de la maternidad.
Episode 2

Amor y Desamor

Las comediantes recuerdan sus peores primeras citas y las frases más terribles que les han dicho para ligar; confiesan qué envidian de sus compañeras y leen en público su testamento.
Episode 3

Lo Esotérico

Las comediantes hablan de las limpias, si creen en los horóscopos y tratan de adivinarse el futuro; cuentan sus ideas millonarias y responden a los chismes que andan circulando por ahí.
Episode 4

Tiempo Libre

Las comediantes hablan de lo que ocurre cuando van a la playa, de compras y de fiesta; se imaginan siendo Melania Trump por un día y dan los pros y contras de ser una estrella porno.

About this Show

La Culpa es de Cortés: Edición Mujeres

5 reconocidas comediantes mexicanas se juntan para comentar de manera ácida y divertida las costumbres y tradiciones de México.

Starring: Dalia GutmannFernanda MetilliMalena GuinzburgConnie BallariniNatalia Carulias

TV14ComedyLatinoTV Series2018
  • hd

