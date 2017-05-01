4 seasons available (56 episodes)

La Culpa es de CortésLa Culpa es de Cortés

Cinco reconocidos comediantes mexicanos, de distintas regiones del país, se juntan para comentar de manera ácida y divertida las costumbres y tradiciones de México.more

Cinco reconocidos comediantes mexicanos, de distintas regiones de...More

ComedyLatinoTV Series2017
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $6.99/month.

New subscribers only. 

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.
Details
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

Los Domingos

Los Domingos

La Lucha Libre

El Cine

El Cine

80s vs 90s

80s vs 90s

La Suerte

La Suerte

Fiestas Infantiles

Fiestas Infantiles

Los Conciertos

Los Conciertos

Los XV Años

Los XV Años

Los Intelectuales

Los Intelectuales

El Zoológico

El Zoológico

El Embarazo

El Embarazo

El Reggaetón

La Vejez

La Vejez

El Balneario

El Balneario

El Taller Mecánico

Las Taquerías

Las Taquerías

La Paternidad

La Paternidad

El Sexo

El Sexo

Los Gringos

Los Gringos

Los Hipsters

Los Hipsters

La Familia Política

El Tianguis

El Tianguis

Los Millonarios

Los Millonarios

La Fiesta Brava

La Fiesta Brava

La Vida En El Campo

La Vida En El Campo

La Ley

La Ley

Las Mascotas

Las Mascotas

Las Mentiras

Las Mentiras

La Belleza

La Belleza

El Supermercado

El Supermercado

La Peda

La Peda

El Desempleo

El Desempleo

El Tránsito

El Tránsito

La Infancia

La Infancia

Los Vecinos

Los Vecinos

La Conquista

La Conquista

Vida Saludable

La Salud

About this Show

La Culpa es de Cortés

Cinco reconocidos comediantes mexicanos, de distintas regiones del país, se juntan para comentar de manera ácida y divertida las costumbres y tradiciones de México.

ComedyLatinoTV Series2017
  • hd

You May Also Like

Swan Boy
Comedy • TV Series (2021)
Thirsty
Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Nathan for You
TVMA • Comedy, Satire • TV Series (2013)
Poorly Drawn Lines
Comedy • TV Series (2021)
Jerry Garcia: It's Not My Weekend
TVMA • Award Shows & Events, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Sad Day
Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Troll
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Roll the Tape
Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Quarter Life Poetry
Comedy • TV Series (2019)
One Way Or Another
TVMA • Comedy, International • TV Series (2020)
Mujer De Fases (aka Mulher De Fases)
TV14 • Comedy, Latino • TV Series (2012)
Drifters
Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Fuera de Juego
Latino • TV Series
Fútbol Americas
Latino • TV Series
Dogs Playing Poker
Comedy • TV Series (2021)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.^^
MOST POPULAR
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
LIMITED TIME
Hulu + Live TV
7 DAY FREE TRIAL
Price after free trial
$6.99/mo
$12.99/mo
$54.99/mo for 3 months*
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable requiredLive TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required
Live TV with 75+ top channels. No cable required
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Live TV guide to navigate channels
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
^For current-season shows in the streaming library only.
*Offer for Hulu (ad-supported) + Live TV plan only. $54.99/month for 3 months, then $64.99/month. Ends 11:59 PM PST on 10/28/21. Hulu + Live TV discount offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers (who have not had Hulu in the past 3 months) only. Hulu + Live TV free trial offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers (who have not taken a free trial of Hulu in the past 12 months) only.
^^Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Unlimited ScreensUnlimited Screens
Unlimited Screens
Enhanced Cloud DVREnhanced Cloud DVR
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Sports Add-OnSports Add-On
Sports Add-On
Entertainment Add-onEntertainment Add-on
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-onEspañol Add-on
Español Add-on
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.