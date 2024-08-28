About this Show
Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man
Based on reporting by The New Yorker's Lauren Collins, "Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man" tracks Collins' investigation into the rise and fall of a provocative French serial killer expert, Stéphane Bourgoin, who built an international reputation for his extraordinary resume, personality quirks and morbid encounters. After citing a violent and horrifying origin story as motivation for his relentless pursuit to understand the minds of murderers, Bourgoin becomes the target of a group of online sleuths who try to untangle his web of lies and unearth the truth. The series fully reveals their dogged investigation and the shocking extent of Bourgoin's deception for more than 30 years. The thriller is a poignant exploration of human nature and cultural psychology and a captivating meta-commentary on the global entertainment industry of true crime.