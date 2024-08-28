1 season available (3 episodes)

Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con ManKiller Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man

Based on reporting by The New Yorker's Lauren Collins, "Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man" tracks Collins' investigation into the rise and fall of a provocative French serial killer expert, Stéphane Bourgoin, who built an international reputation for his extraordinary resume, personality quirks and morbid encounters. After citing a violent and horrifying origin story as motivation for his relentless pursuit to understand the minds of murderers, Bourgoin becomes the target of a group of online sleuths who try to untangle his web of lies and unearth the truth. The series fully reveals their dogged investigation and the shocking extent of Bourgoin's deception for more than 30 years. The thriller is a poignant exploration of human nature and cultural psychology and a captivating meta-commentary on the global entertainment industry of true crime.more

Based on reporting by The New Yorker's Lauren Collins, "Killer Li...More

TV14CrimeTV Series2024
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesExtrasDetails

Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man - Trailer

About this Show

Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man

Based on reporting by The New Yorker's Lauren Collins, "Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man" tracks Collins' investigation into the rise and fall of a provocative French serial killer expert, Stéphane Bourgoin, who built an international reputation for his extraordinary resume, personality quirks and morbid encounters. After citing a violent and horrifying origin story as motivation for his relentless pursuit to understand the minds of murderers, Bourgoin becomes the target of a group of online sleuths who try to untangle his web of lies and unearth the truth. The series fully reveals their dogged investigation and the shocking extent of Bourgoin's deception for more than 30 years. The thriller is a poignant exploration of human nature and cultural psychology and a captivating meta-commentary on the global entertainment industry of true crime.

TV14CrimeTV Series2024
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$17.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.