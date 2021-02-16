1 season available

KenanKenan

TVPGComedySitcomBlack StoriesTV Series • 2021

Kenan's a local Atlanta TV personality and single father working hard to balance his ...more

Kenan's a local Atlanta TV personality and single father working ...More

1 season available (1 episode)

1 season available

(1 episode)

Season1
Episode 1

Pilot

Kenan thinks he's adjusted to life as a busy single parent, but after everyone confronts him about denying his grief, he realizes it's time to make some changes. Gary thinks it's time for Rick to move out of the house.

About this Show

Kenan

Kenan's a local Atlanta TV personality and single father working hard to balance his career as the host of "Wake Up With Kenan," a popular morning show, with raising his two spirited school-age daughters. But juggling his job and family proves difficult when his friend Mika is his tenacious producer, his brother Gary is his clueless manager, his father-in-law, Rick, is his toughest critic -- and everyone who thinks they're doing their best to make his life a little easier seems to make it a whole lot harder.

Starring: Kenan ThompsonChris ReddKimrie Lewis-DavisDani LaneDannah Lane

TVPGComedySitcomBlack StoriesTV Series • 2021
  • 5.1
  • hd
