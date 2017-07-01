1 season available

Katsugeki/Touken Ranbu

TV14 • Anime, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation, International, Action • TV Series • 2017

The year is 1863, Japan is split between the pro-shogunate and anti-shogunate factions. In this chaotic time, the era of the swords is coming to a clo...more

The year is 1863, Japan is split between the pro-shogunate and anti-shogunate factions. In this chaotic time, the era of the swords is coming to a clo...more

Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

(Sub) To the Frontlines

Horikawa Kunihiro has manifested as a Sword Warrior and is joined by Izuminokami Kanesada, a warrior who served under the same master as him. With a single goal in mind, the two rush through the mountains…
Episode 2

(Sub) Commander

With the newly arrived reinforcements, Saniwa and his unit push through the castle to find out why the Time Retrograde Army is here in this era. However, time runs out, and their Master Saniwa must return to the Citadel.
Episode 3

(Sub) Master's Orders

As the mystery unfolds, the Second Unit is now having trouble keeping themselves together. A small fight breaks out between Kanesada and Mutsunokami. Kunihiro suggests to Kanesada that they work separately in two teams. Will it be wise to split the party?
Episode 4

(Sub) What I Wanted to Protect

A new mission takes the Second Unit to Edo, where sparks between the pro-shogunate forces and the Imperial army are so hot, you could almost set it on fire. With lots of room for the Time Retrograde Army to alter history, can the Second Unit stop them?
Episode 5

(Sub) The Fires of War

A mysterious figure appears before Yagen. Is he friend or foe? Yagen might be surprised. As Horikawa and Tonbokiri fend off the ootachi, the others board the warship to join Yagen. Will they figure out the Time Retrograde Army’s plan in time to stop them?
Episode 6

(Sub) The Citadel

As Kanesada watches Edo, everyone is teleported back to the Citadel. While the Second Unit recuperates, they are still waiting for that person to wake up. At this time, Kanesada seeks help from the eccentric and mysterious First Unit Captain.
Episode 7

(Sub) The First Unit

The First Unit mobilizes! With the old captain watching over this duplicate of a new captain, what kind of powerful monster could be waiting for them? As Honebami joins the First Unit as their newest member, he encounters a being from his past…
Episode 8

(Sub) Protect History

Honebami thinks the First Unit has successfully completed their mission, but their captain tells them otherwise. Meanwhile, at the citadel, Izuminokami goes around to everyone in his unit, and asks them a certain question…
Episode 9

(Sub) Former Master

No more casual clothes! The Second Unit mobilizes with a fresh start, and lands in Kyoto, 1866. They need to protect one of the Touken Danshi’s former masters. Will they be able to protect him while not getting into contact with him?
Episode 10

(Sub) Where Loyalty Leads

Even with their mission complete, Saniwa asks the Second Unit to stay in that era. While continuing to monitor Sakamoto Ryoma’s safety, Horikawa begins to question how he would react if he ever sees his former master again...
Episode 11

(Sub) Iron Law

Horikawa Kunihiro has gone missing. The Second Unit realizes they haven’t seen him since the plum tree incident. Izuminokami and Mutsunokami try to search for him, but Izuminokami finds Kunihiro in the strangest of places...
Episode 12

(Sub) Battle of Hakodate

Kunihiro has decided to pursue his own loyalty. What could that even be? In the midst of chaos, Saniwa descends upon Izuminokami and Mutsunokami. He takes them to the area where the Battle of Hakodate is taking place. What could Saniwa want to do here?
Episode 13

(Sub) Katsugeki

The conclusion of the Battle of Hakodate and the fate of Hijikata Toshizou unfold. Was Kunihiro able to pursue his loyalty? Was Izuminokami able to protect history? Meanwhile, the Time Retrograde Army unleashes its force of 1,000 upon Hakodate!

