Kate Middleton's Wardrobe Secrets

Since she grabbed Prince William’s attention wearing a near see-through dress at a student fashion show, Kate Middleton’s outfits have always been in the public eye. In this new show we’ll reveal her favourite labels, the styles she chooses - whether she is going to a sports ground or a film premiere - and her go-to designers, who include Catherine Walker - a favourite of her late mother-in-law, Diana - Jenny Packham and Alexander McQueen. At the other end of the scale we’ll reveal how high street favourites such as LK Bennett, Reiss and Hobbs are regular choices and how small, niche labels like Goat, Preen, Me & Em and maternity specialist Seraphine have seen their businesses boom after being worn by the Duchess. With every outfit she wears scrutinised, dissected and discussed, we’ll also find out what celebrities, stylists, fashion writers and bloggers think of her choices, and ask them to reveal their particular favourites. Kate has graced the cover of every fashion, celebrity and gossip mag going, and even made it to the cover of Vogue. Without a doubt, she is the current golden girl of fashion – and it seems we all want a slice of that magical Duchess glamour.