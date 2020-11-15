About this Show

Kamala Harris: To Be the First

The story of the groundbreaking life and career of Kamala Harris, the first Black and Asian woman to become Vice President of the United States, is told through friends, colleagues, mentors, and the young people she inspired. From her childhood in Northern California to her college years at Howard University to her meteoric rise to the vice presidency, the documentary explores the people, places and experiences that influenced Harris on her journey from Berkeley to the White House. Blended with archival footage, childhood friends share memories of growing up with Harris, colleagues share stories of her early years in politics and young people share the hope she inspires. At every step in her career, Kamala Harris used her experience, determination, and political savvy to break ground, blaze a trail and become the first.