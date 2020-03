K-On!

For two full years, Yui, Mio, Ritsu and Tsumugi have worked together to keep Sakuragaoka Girl's High School's struggling Light Music Club alive. Along the way they’ve begun to build a reputation as real rock musicians. However, with a new school year, there are new and scary challenges ahead! There are college exams to prepare for, replacement members have to be recruited and friends to say goodbye to. But no matter what happens, they’ll always have each other and their music.