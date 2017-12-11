Just Between Lovers

A building collapse ties the fates of three young people years later. Ten years ago, the S Mall collapsed due to shoddy construction, killing 48 people inside. Ha Moon Soo (Won Jin Ah) was there with her younger sister, who perished in the accident. Lee Gang Doo (Junho) was there waiting for his father, who was an electrician doing work on the building. Seo Joo Won (Lee Gi Woo) was helping out his father, who was the head engineer of the building. Moon Soo, Gang Doo and Joo Won survived from the horrible accident, but their loved ones did not. Years later, Joo Won is an architect who is working on a new project to replace the former S Mall. With her keen eye for detail and sturdy building construction, Moon Soo ends up working for Joo Won on the project. Gang Doo works odd jobs to get by and ends up working at the new construction site. How will they each deal with their respective pains as they are reminded of the event that changed all of their lives so profoundly? "Just Between Lovers" is a 2017-2018 South Korean television drama directed by Kim Jin Won.