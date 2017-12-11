1 season available

Just Between Lovers

TV14 • Drama, International, Romance, Korean • TV Series • 2017

A building collapse ties the fates of three young people years later. Ten years ago, the S Mall collapsed due to shoddy construction, killing 48 peopl...more

A building collapse ties the fates of three young people years later. Ten years ago, the S Mall collapsed due to shoddy construction, killing 48 peopl...more

Start watching Just Between Lovers

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (16 episodes)

1 season available

(16 episodes)

New subscribers only.
Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

Episode 1

Moon Soo is a pattern maker who starts a work owing to good offer but she is shocked by hearing the hidden stories of big projects. On the other hand, there is peculiar thing happened to Gang Doo who used to live in a back alley every day.
Episode 2

Episode 2

Even though there was an accident, Moon Soo tells Joo Won that she wants to handle the project to the end. Moon Soo feels inconvenient when she comes across Gang Doo constantly. Yoo Jin comes as the project manager and Gang Doo is hired as a site manager.
Episode 3

Episode 3

Moon Soo constantly encounters Gang Doo and she tries to avoid him as much as possible. Joo Won tries to draw a firm line to Yoo Jin. Meanwhile, Moon Soo gets into trouble during the field investigation and someone approaches and offers a helping hand...
Episode 4

Episode 4

Moon Soo heard that the person who broke the monument was Gang Doo. She asks him whether he was at the accident site or not. Gang Doo speaks frankly to Yoo Jin about Joo Won's harsh rejection towards her. Moon Soo goes to Gang Doo after seeing rain...
Episode 5

Episode 5

Gang Doo gives harsh criticism to Joo Won who sees the wrecked construction site. Gang Doo searches for existing tombstones along with Moon Soo for erecting a new monument. Yoo Jin is unhappy with Yoo Taek's poor performance.
Episode 6

Episode 6

Gang Doo feels ominous from the grandmother's changed attitude. Wan Jin looks closely at the eyes of Joo Won in the picture taken by Moon Soo. Meanwhile, Gang Doo is displeased with Moon Soo who always suppresses her emotions and pretends to be fine.
Episode 7

Episode 7

Moon Soo and Gang Doo unexpectedly spend the night together and become closer by bringing up the story of their families. Joo Won reveals his real intention at the family reunion and Yoo Jin feels mysterious as she looks at Joo Won who is devastated.
Episode 8

Episode 8

While Gang Doo and Moon Soo are busy searching for the necessary materials for the construction, Joo Won holds a meeting and makes embarrassing remarks. Yoo Jin makes a big fuss over Yoo Taek's poor handling and she takes care of his business instead.
Episode 9

Episode 9

Moon Soo misunderstands and feels disappointed when she sees Gang Doo and Yoo Jin are together. Gang Doo puts the chill on Moon Soo and starts to toss her to Joo Won. Meanwhile, Moon Soo hears a story from Yoo Jin and recalls the breathtaking truth...
Episode 10

Episode 10

Gang Doo, who went out on a boat, can not shake off the memories of the past and Moon Soo. When the grandmother's health becomes noticeably worse, people try to accept it in a calm manner. Meanwhile, Moon Soo begins to approach Gang Doo more actively.
Episode 11

Episode 11

Gang Doo says last greeting to the grandmother. Moon Soo takes on an unexpected new task and Gang Doo starts to work out for a last request that the grandmother left. Meanwhile, Yoo Jin meets a person who has a hidden solution.
Episode 12

Episode 12

Gang Doo signs the changed contract terms, dresses up and set out for the final job. Moon Soo secretly delivers Gang Doo's medicine to Jae Yeong. Joo Won is shocked by the comments made by Moon Soo who looks at the drawings of the past shopping mall.
Episode 13

Episode 13

So Mi recommends new date places for Moon Soo and Gang Doo. Yoon Ok starts to blame each other by telling Dong Cheol about the past memories. Yoo Jin is deeply shocked by the cold-hearted attitude of Joo Won when faced with the ongoing project.
Episode 14

Episode 14

Moon Soo and Gang Doo express their trauma that they have not talked about for a long time. Moon Soo starts worrying about Gang Doo who comforts her.
Episode 15

Episode 15

Moon Soo can't help but think that she is destined to ruin others' lives. Gang Doo rebukes Moon Soo and persuades her to finish the monument together. Yoo Jin gives Joo Won a strong advice, and Yoon Ok decides to go somewhere.
Episode 16

Episode 16

Upon hearing the news that Gang Doo collapsed, Moon Soo and others volunteer to perform liver transplants to him but there is no suitable candidate. Yoo Jin decides to make a big decision by reviewing the documents she received from Joo Won.

You May Also Like

Descendants of the Sun
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2016)
While You Were Sleeping (TV)
TV14 • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Chief Kim
TV14 • Korean, International • TV Series (2017)
Ruyi's Royal Love in the Palace
TVPG • Drama, International • TV Series (2018)
Oh My Venus
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Being Erica
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2009)
Boys Before Flowers
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2009)
The Smile Has Left Your Eyes
TV14 • Drama, International • TV Series (2018)
The Legend of the Blue Sea
TV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Lip Service
TVMA • LGBTQ+, British • TV Series (2010)
The Teenage Psychic
TVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2017)
Classroom of the Elite
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2017)
What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim
TV14 • Drama, International • TV Series (2018)
Golden Time
TVPG • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2013)
Love Stage
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2014)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

1 season available (16 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial