1 season available

Juda

Supernatural, Drama, Action, Horror, Adventure • TV Series • 2017

Juda is a low-life gambler hustling a living in the murky depths of the criminal underworld. Borrowing money from the French mafia for a seat at a hig...more

Juda is a low-life gambler hustling a living in the murky depths of the criminal underworld. Borrowing money from the French mafia for a seat at a hig...more

Start watching Juda

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (8 episodes)

1 season available

(8 episodes)

New subscribers only.
Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

Episode 1

Juda, a low-life hustler, borrows money from the French mafia and flies to a casino in Romania for the biggest bet of his life, and gets involved with a mysterious woman.
Episode 2

Episode 2

The French mafia is after Juda. He manages to escape and is kidnapped by a mysterious rabbi, who explains to him how to use his new powers.
Episode 3

Episode 3

Juda and Asher get new passports which will help them to start over. The vampires keep chasing Juda and Mr. Jacque arrives in Israel to take care of business himself.
Episode 4

Episode 4

After Asher is arrested, Juda is on the run for a hideout, which ends with a surprising encounter with Tanja the vampire.
Episode 5

Episode 5

Juda goes to release Asher from jail, with the cops on his tail. The vampires join the pursuit and things get worse.
Episode 6

Episode 6

The Rabbi is angry with Juda and puts him to the test. Juda is surprised after a mysterious visit to the Rabbi's house.
Episode 7

Episode 7

Juda encounters the vampires. Meanwhile, Orit starts to tie loose ends in the investigation.
Episode 8

Episode 8

Juda decides to accept the animal within him and goes out to settle things with his pursuers, but eventually finds out a secret that nobody told him about.

You May Also Like

S.W.A.T.
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Strike Back
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Station 19
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Fear the Walking Dead
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
The Gifted
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Legion
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
The Librarians
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Angel
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (1999)
Marvel's Runaways
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
In the Flesh
TV14 • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2013)
The X-Files
TV14 • Drama, Cops & Detectives • TV Series (1993)
The Purge
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Legends
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
Freakish
TV14 • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2016)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

1 season available (8 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial