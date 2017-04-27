Juda

Juda is a low-life gambler hustling a living in the murky depths of the criminal underworld. Borrowing money from the French mafia for a seat at a high-stakes Romanian poker game he wins big, only for his luck to run out when he is robbed and bitten by a seductive vampiress. Unbeknownst to her she has broken the cardinal rule of her forefathers by drinking Jewish blood and begun her own path to mortality. Facing a race against time she must choose; exterminate Juda within eight days before his transition is complete and her own fate and that of her clan is endangered, or save him and risk everything. What follows is a sweeping tale of an unwilling hero’s journey to redemption, true friendship and forbidden love as Juda is hunted by Romanian vampires, Israeli cops and French mobsters whilst running from his own fate of becoming immortal.