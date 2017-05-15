1 season available

Jeremiah Bullfrog Forks it

TVMA • Reality • TV Series • 2017

In each episode, Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog grubs, chefs, and swags his way through an iconic American city, soaking up the food culture, and putting his ...more

In each episode, Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog grubs, chefs, and swags his way through an iconic American city, soaking up the food culture, and putting his ...more

Start watching Jeremiah Bullfrog Forks it

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

1 season available (8 episodes)

1 season available

(8 episodes)

New subscribers only.
Episodes
Season1
Episode 1

Pounding Beers and Making Cheddah

Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog heads to the land of beer and cheese: Wisconsin. He’s there to cook up an epic tailgate feast for a big football game between the University of Wisconsin Badgers and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Episode 2

Stay Classy Chicago

Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog heads to Chicago to put his unique street gourmet spin on Chi-town classics for funny man Marz Timms and his notorious improv group, Pimprov.
Episode 3

Putting Pork On the Fork

Chef Jeremiah goes balls to the wall in his hometown of Miami, Florida where he throws what locals call the best party of the year, P.I.G. (Pork Is Good), a knock down, drag out food festival that celebrates all things pork.
Episode 4

Getting’ Down in Oaktown

Chef Jeremiah rolls into Oakland to serve up an epic culinary mash-up of Mexican and Chinese food for a group of badass street dancers at a massive TURF battle.
Episode 5

Tasty Beats

Chef Jeremiah descends upon West LA to unveil his wildest culinary concept yet, a Silent Disco Dinner Party, where his guests will wear wireless headphones and get spun by DJ Tittsworth over a five-course meal.
Episode 6

You Gotta Detox to Retox

Chef Jeremiah takes Downtown LA by storm with his gourmet spin on health food bowls at the Smorgasburg food festival.
Episode 7

Getting Down in the Dirty South

Chef Jeremiah explores the ATL food scene to get inspiration for an epic feast he’s serving up at the infamous That Tight 32 rap battle held by Patchwerk Studios.
Episode 8

Big Easy Twerka Mein

Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog drops into New Orleans to chef up an epic meal for the bounce queen of NOLA, Big Freedia.

You May Also Like

Unexpected
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2017)
On the Run Eatin' With N.O.R.E.
Cooking & Food, Music • TV Series (2018)
Mountain Men
TVPG • Reality • TV Series (2013)
Life of Kylie
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2017)
Total Wipeout
Reality • TV Series (2009)
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death
TVPG • Reality • TV Series (2018)
Glam Masters
TVPG • Reality • TV Series (2018)
Don't Believe the Hype
Lifestyle & Culture, Reality • TV Series (2017)
I Draw, You Cook
Reality • TV Series (2018)
Feed Famous
Feed Famous
Reality • TV Series (2018)
Jobs Unlisted
Lifestyle & Culture, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Puppy Prep
Reality • TV Series (2018)
Outsmarted
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2017)
Fill in the Prank
TVMA • Reality • TV Series (2017)
The Burger Show
Reality • TV Series (2018)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

1 season available (8 episodes)

Start Your Free Trial