Jeremiah Bullfrog Forks it

In each episode, Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog grubs, chefs, and swags his way through an iconic American city, soaking up the food culture, and putting his unique street gourmet spin on local dishes for an epic feast. One week he’s in New Orleans cooking up a creole spread for bounce superstar Big Freedia. The next he’s making bratwurst from scratch for thousands of hungry fans at a college tailgate party in Madison, Wisconsin. Along the way, Chef Jeremiah takes us to the hidden dining spots that only the natives know about, hand picks ingredients from insider sources, and lets us into his kitchen where he reveals his culinary secrets. A native of Miami and former chef to Rick Ross, Chef Jeremiah is one of Florida’s most innovative purveyors of haute cuisine. But he didn’t get there by following the rules, he’s been kicked out of more five star kitchens than he can count, and he started a fine dining food truck way before they were trendy. This chef marches to his own drum. Whether he’s serving up soul food to hip hoppers in Atlanta, or a five-course dinner to improv comics in Chicago, Jeremiah Bullfrog brings the party… devouring delicious food and drink with reckless abandon, making locals blush with his irreverent sense of humor, and doing everything he can to make sure this is not your momma’s cooking show.