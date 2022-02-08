Jeopardy! National College Championship

1 season available (1 episode)

Jeopardy! National College ChampionshipJeopardy! National College Championship

Undergraduates from 36 colleges and universities across the country participate in two weeks of intense competition; each winning student gets a grand prize of $100,000.more

Undergraduates from 36 colleges and universities across the count...More

Starring: Mayim Bialik

TVPGGame ShowsTV Series2022
  • hd

Can This Student Preserve a Win with an Incorrect Answer?

A Come-From-Behind Win in Quarterfinals #1

