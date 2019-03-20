2 seasons available

JannJann

TVPGComedyTV Series • 2019

In JANN, Jann Arden plays a fictionalized, self-deprecating version of herself: a sin...more

Start watching Jann

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

2 seasons available (14 episodes)

New subscribers only.
EpisodesDetails
Season1 2
Episode 1

What Did Jann Do?

Jann (Jann Arden) returns home after a disastrous tour with guest star Sarah McLachlan, only to discover everyone in her life is mad at her.
Episode 2

Last Straws

Jann (Jann Arden) tries to use her performance at a charity gala to win back her ex-girlfriend. Guest-starring Keshia Chanté and Miguel Rivas.
Episode 3

Tomato, Tomato

Jann (Jann Arden) is asked to be the celebrity judge at a kids’ talent show. Guest-starring Elisha Cuthbert.
Episode 4

The Go Girls Go

Jann (Jann Arden) and the family go camping in an attempt to recreate fond family memories.
Episode 5

Drop the Single

Jann (Jann Arden) and Cale (Elena Juatco) disagree about the style of song Jann should record for a new singles compilation. Guest-starring k.d. lang.
Episode 6

Covered in Balls

The rift between Jann (Jann Arden) and Cale (Elena Juatco) grows when Cale books a music video shoot that’s way outside Jann’s comfort zone.
Episode 7

Road Trippin’

A tense road trip with Jann (Jann Arden) and Max (Zoie Palmer) culminates in a sister-on-sister karaoke battle. Guest-starring Elisha Cuthbert.
Episode 8

The Tunies

*SEASON FINALE* – Tensions between Jann (Jann Arden) and Cale (Elena Juatco) come to a head at The Tunie Awards. Guest-starring Madeline Merlo, The Reklaws, and Kiesza.

About this Show

Jann

In JANN, Jann Arden plays a fictionalized, self-deprecating version of herself: a singer songwriter of a “certain age” in severe denial of the harsh reality that her former music career is slowly (okay rapidly) fading away. But it’s not just Jann’s career that’s on life support – she’s newly single (don’t remind her), her sister may disown her, and her mother may be showing early signs of memory loss. Jann's personal life is in shambles and she's convinced that the cure-all is to enlist a new manager to help rebrand her image. Filled with plenty of LOL moments, she embarks on a quest to return to greatness and go viral, but instead gets tangled in the pressures of her ‘real’ life. Jann is at the crossroads between who she was and who she wants to be. Can Jann stage a comeback, reclaim fame…and be there for the people who love her?

Starring: Jann ArdenZoie PalmerPatrick GilmoreDeborah GroverAlexa Steele

TVPGComedyTV Series • 2019
  • 5.1
  • hd
