1 season available (1 episode)

Iwo Jima: Hell's VolcanoIwo Jima: Hell's Volcano

For 36 days in 1945, 82,000 Americans from all branches of the service fought the Japanese for possession of the volcanic island of Iwo Jima.more

For 36 days in 1945, 82,000 Americans from all branches of the se...More

TVGAward Shows & EventsDocumentariesHistoryMilitary & WarTV Series1995

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month.

New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $12.99/mo.
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Iwo Jima: Hell's Volcano

For 36 days in 1945, 82,000 Americans from all branches of the service fought the Japanese for possession of the volcanic island of Iwo Jima.

TVGAward Shows & EventsDocumentariesHistoryMilitary & WarTV Series1995

You May Also Like

FoundTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2017)
Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race MassacreTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2021)
The Engineering That Built the WorldTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2021)
The Machines That Built AmericaTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2021)
The Titans That Built AmericaTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2021)
Days That Shaped AmericaTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2018)
Ancient ImpossibleTVPG • Science & Technology, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Man vs. HistoryTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2021)
Third Reich: The RiseTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2010)
The Toys That Built AmericaDocumentaries, History • TV Series (2021)
Nazis on Drugs: Hitler and the BlitzkriegTV14 • Documentaries, Military & War • TV Series (2019)
The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built AmericaDocumentaries • TV Series (2022)
Gangland: Aryan BrotherhoodTV14 • Documentaries • TV Series (2016)
JFK Declassified: Tracking OswaldTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2017)
Hunting HitlerTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2015)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (With Ads)
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.
$14.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.