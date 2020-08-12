1 season available (4 episodes)

RealityTV Series2020

Nitin Passi, CEO and Founder of Britain’s fastest growing fashion brand, has set his ...more

Nitin Passi, CEO and Founder of Britain’s fastest growing fashion...More

Season1
Episode 1

Episode 1

For the very first time, Missguided, one of Britain’s biggest fast-fashion brands, lets cameras behind the scenes to see what life is like for their young, female-dominated workforce at their offices in the heart of Manchester
Episode 2

Episode 2

Missguided go back to their guerrilla marketing roots. Owner Nitin wants to hit the tabloids, they gate crash London Fashion Week, cast for the Female Empowerment campaign with a risqué shoot and head out to Ibiza to spy on the latest fashion trends.
Episode 3

Episode 3

It's party season and the race is on to design some dresses to match, will the dresses team hit their target to get the business back on track? In Leicester, the brand's ethics team are looking for a new supplier and it's essential that they get it right.
Episode 4

Episode 4

It's Black Friday. Missguided launch their first ever ski wear range. Lead creative Treasure is in Austria for a sub-zero photoshoot as the brand looks to turn recent losses to gains.

About this Show

Inside Missguided

Nitin Passi, CEO and Founder of Britain’s fastest growing fashion brand, has set his sights on becoming the first British Asian Billionaire. To get there, he and his predominantly all-female workforce must take risks. But after eight years of enormous success, Missguided crashed. They lost £26 million in 2018 and Nitin is now spending more than ever before to bring his business back to glory. This is an exploration of one of the UK’s fastest growing and most profitable industries: fast fashion. An industry that’s dominated by young entrepreneurial British Asians. Whilst there’s an extraordinary story to be told in the success and future plans of Missguided, there’s a cost beyond the price tag. The company must address the way it operates globally, and how to move forward in an everchanging, ever-ethical clothing industry.

RealityTV Series2020
  • hd

