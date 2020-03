Infinite Stratos

Despite being the only male capable of piloting an Infinite Stratos, Ichika has finally settled in to life at Infinite Stratos Academy. Unfortunately, living in a school full of competitive girls with giant robots has more hazards than perks as the fight for Ichika's affections continues. And it's not long before a new enemy appears- one with a very unexpected tie to Ichika and a plot to steal the Byakushi for its own evil purposes!