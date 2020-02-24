About this Show

I'll Go to You When the Weather is Nice

Cellist Hae Won (Park Min Young) is warm-hearted but has closed the door to love after a number of unhappy experiences. She lives in the capital but has grown tired of big city life – so one day decides to return to her hometown, a small village in the countryside, far away from the hustle and bustle of Seoul. Returning to the countryside helps her regain some inner peace, but when she meets small, independent bookstore owner Eun Seop (Seo Kang Joon), her life – and outlook on love – begin to change bit by bit. Eun Seop lives his life at a much slower pace than most of the people Hae Won knew in Seoul. Little by little, the two find themselves attracted to one another... Will Hae Won find room for a little intimacy in her life? Can she learn to trust Eun Seop? And can the pair find love in the idyllic South Korean countryside? “I'll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice” is a 2020 Viki Original drama series directed by Han Ji Seung.