I'll Go to You When the Weather is Nice

Cellist Hae Won (Park Min Young) is warm-hearted but has closed the door to love afte...more

Cellist Hae Won (Park Min Young) is warm-hearted but has closed t...More

Episode 1

Episode 1

Hae Won is tired of the cold, cruel world. She returns to her hometown Bukhyeon in order to recuperate and recover her strength. Hae Won’s high school classmate Eun Seop is hit with an indescribable feeling when he sees her.
Episode 2

Episode 2

Hae Won and Eun Seop meet again at the town book club. Hae Won begins to regain her energy after she feels the warmth she has never felt back in Seoul. Jang Wu brings up a conversation about Bo Yeong, someone who she doesn't want to remember.
Episode 3

Episode 3

Having seen Bo Yeong, Hae Won is drowned in bad memories from back in school. To make matters worse, a serious cold spell hits Bukhyeon and the Walnut House’s plumbing starts to freeze.
Episode 4

Episode 4

Hae Won becomes curious of Eun Seop’s strange nature when he says he is used to the dark and dangerous mountain. Meanwhile, at the city hall opening ceremony, Jang Wu’s junior disappears into the mountains.
Episode 5

Episode 5

Hae Won’s mother Myeong Ju, who always seemed out of place in Bukhyeon, is back in town. Hae Won feels uncomfortable with her mother staying with her and tells her to leave even though she doesn't mean it. The result is that both women feel hurt.
Episode 6

Episode 6

Oh Yeong Wu, who had a secret crush on Hae Won in high school, suddenly appears. Eun Seop feels a tinge of jealousy towards Yeong Wu. Hae Won returns to the Walnut House. Hae Won, Eun Seop and Yeong Wu meet again at the Hyecheon High class reunion.
Episode 7

Episode 7

What will Eun Seop say to Hae Won's bold confession? After the confession, Hae Won goes to the bookstore in order to find something out about Eun Seop, but becomes annoyed that Bo Yeong is there as well.
Episode 8

Episode 8

Hae Won treks up the mountain in search of Eun Seop and finds him in an empty hut. Eun Seop acts cold towards Hae Won who starts to think that he has no feelings for her.
Episode 9

Episode 9

Eun Seop and Hae Won share their first kiss on the crest of the mountain, thus confirming their affections for each other. Hae Won is aware of Eun Seop's feelings for her, yet she cannot shake the ominous feeling that he will suddenly disappear.
Episode 10

Episode 10

Eun Seop and Hae Won are reveling in love's bliss when suddenly, a stranger arrives. He is the man in the picture that Eun Seop always carries with him. The stranger asks Eun Seop to leave with him, claiming that they are family.
Episode 11

Episode 11

After a phone call from Goodnight Bookstore, Eun Seop is on the verge of losing his bookstore. Eun Seop and Hae Won hurriedly visit the landlord.
Episode 12

Episode 12

The true culprit behind the murder of Hae Won’s father is revealed to be Myeong Yeo, not Myeong Ju. Completely ignorant of the truth, Hae Won and Eun Seop continue their blissful romance.
Episode 13

Episode 13

Bo Yeong expresses all her pent up emotions towards Hae Won when Hae Won comes to the mountains in search of her in the place of Eun Seop. Meanwhile, Yun Taek who rushes to see Myeong Yeo sees the blind eye beneath her sunglasses.
Episode 14

Episode 14

Myeong Yeo is diagnosed with glaucoma but refuses to get treatment. In order to persuade Myeong Yeo to change her mind, Hae Won asks for Myeong Ju's help. Myeong Yeo has written all her innermost thoughts in her new novel and hands it to Eun Seop.
Episode 15

Episode 15

Having dealt with guilt for 10 years, Myeong Yeo tells Hae Won and Myeong Ju that she will turn herself in. Hae Won is angry and confused at her aunt and treats her coldly.
Episode 16

Episode 16

Hae Won and Eun Seop are each leading their life and gradually forgetting about one another. Meanwhile, Myeong Ju sends a letter containing everything that she has wanted to say to her daughter. The letter says that Myeong Yeo will soon be leaving.

I'll Go to You When the Weather is Nice

Cellist Hae Won (Park Min Young) is warm-hearted but has closed the door to love after a number of unhappy experiences. She lives in the capital but has grown tired of big city life – so one day decides to return to her hometown, a small village in the countryside, far away from the hustle and bustle of Seoul. Returning to the countryside helps her regain some inner peace, but when she meets small, independent bookstore owner Eun Seop (Seo Kang Joon), her life – and outlook on love – begin to change bit by bit. Eun Seop lives his life at a much slower pace than most of the people Hae Won knew in Seoul. Little by little, the two find themselves attracted to one another... Will Hae Won find room for a little intimacy in her life? Can she learn to trust Eun Seop? And can the pair find love in the idyllic South Korean countryside? “I'll Go to You When the Weather Is Nice” is a 2020 Viki Original drama series directed by Han Ji Seung.

